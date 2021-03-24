The final Chanute USD 413 Gating Criteria Report for the 2020-21 school year was released Wednesday.
The rating for the week beginning March 29 remains green. There is one category in orange and one in yellow.
The two-week Neosho County Cumulative Incidence Rate (22) improved from red to orange. The two-week Neosho County positive case rate (14 positives out of 487 tests) dropped to 2.87 percent and changed from yellow to green.
Districtwide, USD 413’s absentee rate was 93 percent, and remained at green, meaning seven percent of students are currently missing time in the classroom.
Trend in Neosho County Incidence Rate (increasing) went from green to yellow. The district continued with a green rating for local/referring hospital capacity, with 53 percent of beds in intensive care units still available.
The grand total of cases in the district is 7 – 1 at RMS, 1 at CHS, 4 at CES, 0 at LELC, and 1 staff. Confirmed current cases are 0 staff and 1 student. Close contact total is 5 – 2 at CES, 1 at CHS, and 1 at RMS, and 1 staff.
The Neosho County Health Department reported positive cases through March as CHS 4 students, Royster 0 student, CES 1 students, LELC 0.
In her summary, CES Counselor Chelsea Kropp reported that as of March 24, there were 16 active COVID-19 cases in Neosho County. It was also decided that USD 413 will remain in green face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. Additionally, the hospital and county both support the district switching to the CDC’s newly recommended 3 feet of social-distancing space, for both outdoor and indoor activities.
A retirement reception will be held May 19 in the CHS commons area. Masks and spacing will be required.
