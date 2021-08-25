MATT RESNICK
ERIE – The Erie-Galesburg USD 101 Board of Education has decided to take its chances when it comes to the safety of its students.
Rather than heeding the advice of area medical professionals during a special meeting Monday, the district opted to disregard a recommendation for a temporary masking mandate for students and staff at the start of the school year.
With the highly-contagious delta variant sweeping through the US, several southeast Kansas school districts have opted to prioritize student and staff safety via mandatory masking measures to open the 2021-22 school year. USD 101 is not one of those districts.
Area health officials were on hand for the special meeting, including Brian A. Williams, President and CEO of Labette Health. For Williams, the trip was well worth the effort due to the “gravity of the situation.”
Williams painted a bleak picture of area and regional hospitals currently under siege with COVID-19 patients. He implored the board to take the proactive step of implementing a 30-day mask mandate, and to do their part in helping to slow the overall spread of the virus.
“If the kids come in today, I don’t know what their outcome will be,” Williams said. “And that scares us.”
He also noted that the delta variant has had a much greater impact on children and adolescents than all previous variants. At least a dozen children were recently hospitalized at Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Hospital due to the delta variant, with multiple children in the intensive care unit.
Later in the meeting, board member Codie Bartholomew made it clear that she vehemently opposed the 30-day mask mandate. She stated that her major concerns were severe acne breakouts, and “chronic and prolonged mouth-breathing” that may “alter facial development” among K-12 students. Other arguments made opposing masks related to mental health and depression.
“You’ve got severe acne and other skin problems that the kids deal with,” Bartholomew said, referring to face coverings as “muzzles” on multiple occasions. She also downplayed the number of child deaths nationwide due to COVID-19, claiming that the 2018-19 flu season was more detrimental to children than 20 months of the global health pandemic.
After much debate, board vice president Brad DeMeritt made a motion to make masks mandatory until the board’s next regular meeting in two weeks, at which point they would reassess the decision. The proposed indoor measure would have applied to all students, staff and visitors.
That motion failed by a 4-2 margin. In favor were DeMeritt and William Cook. Opposing the measure were board president Justin Kramer, Bartholomew, Michael McGuire and Dawn Wilson. Board member Chad Boaz was not present.
“I was disappointed it didn’t pass, with the shape the hospitals are in right now,” DeMeritt told The Tribune. “If anybody gets sick, it’s going to put more of a strain on those facilities. I was hoping we could do this temporarily to see if the numbers decrease in our area.”
DeMeritt, a nurse practitioner, extended invitations to Williams and Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center’s Dr. Brian Kueser to speak at Monday’s meeting. DeMeritt said he ran the idea by Superintendent Troy Damman, telling him that they should have representatives from both area hospitals for the special forum.
“I thought they were very well informed,” he said. “Brian (Williams) presented us the facts about the local crisis our hospitals are in right now. You hear the stories asking, ‘Is there going to be a bed available?’ You’re seeing local people dying — it’s just super scary.”
DeMeritt said the district’s plan to combat COVID-19 is fluid in nature.
“We’ve discussed it every month,” he said. “It’s on the agenda every month to talk about.”
DeMeritt said that something must be done “to calm these numbers down,” but he also lauded the district for their diligence in the midst of the pandemic.
“I think our schools have done a great job of trying to be as safe as they can be,” he said. “I really feel the students and teachers are doing the best they can. They’re doing great.”
While those in attendance largely opposed mandatory masking, DeMeritt said that many within the community reached out prior to the meeting expressing their support of the temporary mask measures.
“I respect everybody’s side of it,” he said.
In addition to his opposition to the mask mandate, McGuire was also the only board member to vote no on mandatory masking for district transportation. That vote passed 5-1 Monday night to align the district with federal guidelines.
“I believe the choice should be with the parents of the children as to whether they want their kids to wear masks or not,” McGuire told The Tribune. “I believe this is a decision to be made by the parents, not by the school board.”
McGuire, who said he’s been fully vaccinated, touched on the delta variant and the grave danger it poses to children.
“My thinking on that is the reason that it’s affecting children more is that they don’t have access to the vaccines,” he said of those age 12 and under, “and it makes that age group more vulnerable.”
McGuire said he had previously read a transcript of Williams’ presentation, published in the Parsons Sun.
“I was kind of expecting what he was going to say,” McGuire said. “We voted it down this time, but our back-to-school plan is fluid. Anything can change from meeting to meeting. We’re going to revisit it again.”
Damman thought the board made its position clear.
“Based on what I heard from the board, I think their opinion is that our schools don’t currently have any kind of outbreak in them,” he said. “It’s not a huge concern yet within the buildings.”
He reiterated that the board is still open to implementing a temporary mask mandate.
“Just because that’s the decision they made at the meeting, that’s not necessarily what it’s going to be for the entire year,” he said. “As we get impacted, which I’m sure we probably will, I think the board is going to be very open to modifying their decision.”
Damman is unsure as to what level of modification would be made.
“If it’s a pretty substantial outbreak in the district, I think that would probably have some merit on what they would decide,” he said.
Current district enrollment includes approximately 190 students at Erie Elementary School, 163 at Erie High School, and 100 at Galesburg.
“(School board members) understand there’s a big concern from parents,” Damman said, “that the parents want to be able to have the decision as to whether or not their child has to wear a mask.”
Damman said the district has previously taken a proactive approach with its COVID-19 protocols.
“If we knew that somebody had been exposed to a positive case, we were real quick about making sure they were quarantined,” he said. “And we isolated those people so it would not continue transmitting to somebody else.”
Damman believes the district was successful with those measures.
“Once an individual was isolated, it didn’t continue to (spread),” he said. “The positive cases didn’t continue with others at school.”
To the best of his knowledge, Damman said, each of the 65 cases among students and staff during the 2020-21 school year were exposures that took place outside of district premises.
“So, we prevented those people from coming to school when we found out they were exposed,” he said.
He came to the conclusion of zero school-spread after talking with building administrators.
“They’re the ones that basically told me that we’ve gone through this tracking process and we haven’t had any other transmissions,” he said.
The district’s modified quarantine process allows for students deemed as close contacts to continue to attend class under stringent guidelines, including mandatory masking, assigned seating that allows for ample social distancing, and being isolated during lunch.
The district also conducts daily temperature checks during the 10-day modified quarantine. Remote learning is no longer an option for USD 101 students.
“They have the ability to either stay in school and wear a mask or stay at home,” he said. “And I guess we’ll find out if that’s something the parents are willing to do in order for their child to remain in school.”
Damman also noted that “one, maybe two” district students have contracted COVID-19, but that he was notified of their status prior to the start of the school year on Aug. 17.
“I think we knew several days before school started that they were a positive case,” he said.
