GREG LOWER
A group of bicyclists on a fundraising adventure gave high marks over the weekend to Chanute’s hospitality - and strawberry pie.
“I would come back for that strawberry pie,” said tour director Bret McCormick from Vernon, Texas.
Monday was Day 17 of the All In For Josh tour, a 908-mile trip from Buena Vista, Colo., to Springdale, Ark., to raise funds for the Josh Fohner Brain Trauma Fund. The riders traveled from Chanute to near Girard Monday, then travel to Oklahoma and Missouri before the tour concludes with the Ride for Hope from Bentonville, Ark. to Springdale.
Sunday was a day off for the tour. The riders arrived Saturday evening and originally planned to camp in tents at Santa Fe Park.
“It was truly a respite in the storm for us,” McCormick said.
But the Kansas weather was not as hospitable as the people.
“We were introduced to the Kansas winds and it’s been quite an adventure,” McCormick said, adding that it seemed they faced headwinds no matter what direction they traveled, so some bicyclists rode in front to create a slipstream.
Because of weekend rain, the riders stayed in a motel. On Saturday evening, members of the First United Methodist Church provided dinner.
“They get the prize for the best strawberry pie,” McCormick said.
Sunday morning, they attended a service at the Nazarene church, where they gave a presentation and met with more than 100 local and area people. Sunday evening, another two dozen met them at the Santa Fe Park Fiesta grounds.
Fohner was injured while riding his bicycle in Buena Vista in 2016.
After graduating from the University of Arkansas, Fohner joined the US Navy intending to join Special Ops, but received a medical discharge after a shoulder injury during training. He went to Buena Vista in July 2016 intent on a whitewater-rescue career, but a vehicle struck him while bicycling in September workout.
Fohner was life-flighted to the University of Colorado Medical Center in Colorado Springs. He spent a month in the ICU there, and remained in a coma for 15 months.
While Josh was in a coma, his father decided on a Buena Vista-to-Springdale ride, and when Josh was able to communicate, he let people know he wanted to make the trip.
“It made the impossible completely impossible,” McCormick said.
The Yumi vehicle Fohner pedals is a four-wheel, two-person machine with an electric assist invented by a Utah builder and modified for him. He has biked the Summit Challenge at the National Ability Center in Park City, Utah.
Fohner is an ambassador for Invacare, a manufacturer of medical mobility equipment, and on Sunday evening the area Invacare representative, Angela Henderson, provided a dinner of southeast Kansas’ famous Chicken Annie’s fried chicken.
“That’s some of the best chicken we’ve ever had,” McCormick said. “Chicken Annie’s - doesn’t get better.”
Monday morning, the riders kept a watch on the weather before they set out. McCormick said they tried to mitigate the rain.
The tour is traveling the Trail America bicycle route. Thursday, they will start at the Bentonville city square and will have a police escort for the final 28 miles on the Razorback Greenway Trail system. A filmmaker is traveling along with the group to make a documentary.
“This is the best story of 2021,” McCormick said.
