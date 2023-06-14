Biking Across Kansas (B.A.K.) will be in Chanute today and Friday.
The bicyclists — over 400 of them — departed from Eureka today en route to Chanute and planned to leave Chanute Friday for Garnett.
Specifically, B.A.K. will be at Chanute High School, 1501 W. 36th St., today and Friday. Shuttles are available to take B.A.K. participants to downtown Chanute.
Jane Brophy, executive director of the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce and Office of Tourism, said various entities will serve a dinner to B.A.K. participants while in Chanute. Chanute Vice Mayor Tim Fairchild will play bluegrass music as well.
“This is a really great opportunity to showcase Chanute,” Brophy said at Monday’s Chanute City Commission meeting.
Brophy invited residents to come and greet the B.A.K. participants.
“Everyone is on the welcome committee for this Thursday and Friday,” Brophy said.
The group began the trip June 9 at the Colorado border and then rode to Elkhart. They then traveled through Satanta, Spearville, Stafford and Eureka before arriving in Chanute today. The total trip is 539 miles across Kansas, according to the B.A.K. route map.
