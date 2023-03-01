MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Neosho County Clerk Heather Elsworth recently aired some concerns about the county’s banking policies.
Speaking at the Feb. 22 county commission meeting, Elsworth said that she has fielded several calls from Community National Bank about department heads requesting that the bank increase the credit limits on their county-issued credit cards.
“I’ve had a couple departments putting forth inquiries to the bank for those types of things. They’ve also been inquiring about their credit card bills and balances, and different things,” Elsworth told commissioners.
Elsworth did not name the department heads, but added that she’s unsure if their actions were done in a calculated or forgetful manner. Elsworth told The Tribune that over the past 60 days, two department heads have not followed policy. She did not provide details on the amount of increases requested.
“Those credit cards are 100 percent locked down. I’m very, very confident in that,” she said. “If anybody calls that says they’re from the county, enquires about the county, maybe they’re not even with the county — I know about it.”
Elsworth, also the HR Director, indicated that she was in the dark on the recent department head overtures, and that she was under the impression that she was the main point of access for such banking requests. Under normal policy, Elsworth is the lone point of contact and presents those requests to commissioners for approval. Elsworth asked whether or not that was still the commission’s directive.
“Is that how we are still moving forward, or are you wanting to grant access (to others)?” Elsworth asked. “And at that point, if you should, I want to step away from it.”
Commissioner Nic Galemore provided a quick response.
“I only want one point of access,” he said.
Elsworth appreciated the clarification.
“I will share an email with all department heads — that is not a route they can go through,” she said.
In an interview with The Tribune, Elsworth said it’s possible that the two department heads were unaware of the policy.
“Maybe they just forgot or something,” she said.
As the point of contact, Community National Bank contacted Elsworth over the irregular actions.
“The bank notifies me if any county employee has called to request changes or increases in credit. They’re not allowed any action unless it’s action from the commission,” she said. “I can speak with them about things like balance charges and things like that, and help answer those with the bank’s help, but they cannot call the bank and get that info themselves.”
Elsworth said the same rules apply to her.
“I can’t call the bank on my own for a credit increase on my card without sending over the proper documentation with a motion approving that action,” she said, adding that department heads can also make the requests directly to commissioners. “Nobody can get further increases on credit lines or make any changes to their credit card account without the commission’s motion.”
Elsworth appreciates working with Community National.
“I have a good working relationship with the bank,” she said. “It’s just that the bank doesn’t need a lot of other people calling them with these questions. The bank is not authorized to answer anything for those departments.”
