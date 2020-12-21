A Chanute man was arrested on drug-related charges after a traffic stop Monday morning.
James William Waggoner, 41, Chanute, was arrested by Chanute police and transported to the Neosho County jail on charges of possession of a narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and no proof of liability insurance. Officers stopped a 1999 Ford Explorer at about 8:40 am Monday near the 300 block of west Walnut and deployed police K9 Nalu.
A Chanute man was arrested and another person taken to the hospital after a fight reported early Sunday.
Roger Dutro II, 32, Chanute, was arrested by Chanute police and transported to the Neosho County jail on charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery after officers responded to the 1100 block of south Evergreen at about 2:10 am Sunday. EMS responded to check on the victim, who was later taken to the hospital by a family member.
Russel Vernon Carson, 40, was arrested by Chanute police and transported to Neosho County jail on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended after a traffic stop around 10:15 am Friday in the 200 block of north Santa Fe. Officers stopped a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche and deployed police K9 Nalu.
