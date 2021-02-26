MATT RESNICK
A quartet of Royster Middle School sixth-grade art students have exceeded their initial expectations of a collaborative water-color painting. The final product from their effort is slated to go on display next month at the Chanute Art Gallery, and will be featured as part of Youth Art Month.
Royster students Chloe Hill, Claira Waller, Dannah Ward, and Kambrie Woods completed the project in their nine-week exploratory arts class, taught by 10th-year Art class teacher Linda Angleton.
Angleton presented the quartet with a cut up, black-and-white photograph of a train. The objective was to double it in size.
“At first, they thought ‘no way that could happen’ — adding millimeters, and doubling the milimeters to get a larger size,” Angleton said, noting that each of the students had their own separate square they cultivated. “They had to enlarge it using metric systems, so a little math was involved.”
While working on the project the students studied color theory. Angleton said they also utilized techniques such as dry brush, wet-on-wet, and other tonal qualities.
“They had to learn about analogous colors, warm colors, cool colors, and different color families,” Angleton explained. “When they painted, they were to reference the lights and darks of colors, and got to choose their color scheme. In the end, they put it back together in one piece.”
Angleton said this was the first time she’s worked with students on a project of this nature. She noted it took several full-length class periods to complete, with both drawing and painting aspects involved.
“I’m really thrilled with their capabilities and focus, and attention to detail, and how well it turned out,” said an elated Angleton. “And, I think they learned something along the way — with the math that was involved.”
“We had to measure the specific parts of the cut out pictures, and then double them in size and draw it,” said Kambrie. “It was difficult.”
Added Dannah: “We started out with this tiny piece of paper, and then had to copy it four times as big.”
The group concurred that they were delighted with how the final product turned out, and that it was a total team effort.
