GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners held their final workshop on the 2023 budget Monday evening with discussion on tourism and a request to assist a hospital project.
At its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 8, the commission will consider setting a budget hearing. At the Aug. 22 meeting, the commission will then discuss the purchase of a fire truck and the purchase of trash trucks.
The general fund for 2023 is very similar to this year. It will increase 1.5 percent ($138,000) with a levy of 42.526 mills, compared to 42.529 mills this year.
“That is lean and mean, bare bones,” City Manager Todd Newman said.
The final budget review came after meeting with the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce about its annual tourism contract. Commissioners also heard a presentation on the planned Impact Center project at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, for which the hospital is requesting assistance.
The Chamber of Commerce requested $100,000 in funding for tourism next year, double its current funding, and would include hiring someone to focus on tourism, which has previously fallen solely to the chamber director.
Newman said he would bring the annual contract renewal to the next commission meeting, since it will be amended. It may require three motions for the complete action, he said.
When commissioners did not renew the contract last month, they discussed the possibility of putting tourism under the city umbrella. Chamber Director Jane Brophy asked what the commission expects from tourism.
“We’d like to have a little more feedback,” she said.
Jon Burchett with the Chamber said half of last year’s $50,000 went to building cost and overhead. He would like to have a long-term plan, perhaps three or five years, he said. Burchett also said the Chamber is trying to switch to a digital format for outreach, and he felt it could make more headway with an additional person.
That person would pair up with the city’s newly-hired sports tourism director.
The chamber spent less than $10,000 last year in advertising, Brophy said. Trade shows and events cost $5,000 and staff costs were $20,000. Utilities would be split 50-50 between the chamber and tourism, she said. A full-time tourism position in this region starts at $32,000 a year.
Commissioner Phil Chaney said the city did tourism development before the chamber took it over. He has been told people think he wants to get rid of volunteers, but that is not what he is saying, Chaney said.
Brophy said sports tourism and chamber tourism are different things that can work hand-in-hand. Sports tourism often brings people to stay overnight, while chamber tourism fills the attendance of other local attractions, she said.
Commissioner Tim Fairchild said he does not like the $100,000 amount. He also said a commission meeting is an uncomfortable venue for feedback.
The sports director position is paid through the city’s general fund. City Finance Officer Cory Kepley said the transient guest tax has brought $125,000 to Chanute during the most recent state fiscal year, and has been more than $100,000 a year since 2017 when the Holiday Inn Express opened.
Commissioner Kevin Berthot said the city funds $50,000 for chamber tourism plus $25,000 for tourism projects. A $75,000 budget would keep the status quo, but Berthot said he did not want that and preferred funding $100,000, with metrics that show activity.
Commissioner Sam Budreau also said he does not want just the status quo.
Hospital project
NMRMC Chief Executive Officer Dennis Franks and Anna Methvin with the hospital foundation met with the commission about the Impact Center project, which will include a 300-seat conference center.
The initial steps of the project involve asbestos removal and demolition of the old tuberculosis hospital, which Franks described as a “toxic mess” located between the elementary school and the current hospital.
“It’s a win, win, win for the community,” he said.
When the project broke ground before the COVID-19 pandemic, the $3.5 million project had received grant funding, but when bids were opened, they were $3 million over budget, Methvin said.
Since then, the project has raised $2.7 million and Methvin said they hope to award bids the middle of this month. Grant funding requires the project be finished in 2025, and Methvin said they hope completion will be at the end of 2023.
The grant does not include the parking lot, and Methvin requested the city’s assistance. Newman said the city is not equipped to build the lot.
The lowest bid was $475,000, which Mayor Jacob LaRue said is not feasible for the city budget.
But Franks said that the center will help leverage the hospital’s survivability in a small community, which Budreau said he wants to ensure.
Chanute lost the chance to host a state luncheon to Parsons because it did not have a 300-seat conference center, Brophy said.
City officials will look at in-kind assistance. The city is looking at major expenses with water treatment and wastewater plant projects, and Chaney said those scare him.
Other business
In the review of budget funding for outside agencies, Fairchild said the FireEscape is requesting $4,500 from tourism funding to go with $4,500 from the community foundation, instead of a $10,000 request from the city general fund.
Funding may effectively give government control, Fairchild said, and he does not want to exercise control over private agencies.
The annual budget form gives the city the authority to spend, Kepley said, but does not guarantee it will actually spend that amount.
Newman discussed upcoming projects for 2022 and 2023. The city’s fiber optic broadband service has four years left of a five-year plan, and by 2025 will cover 70 to 75 percent of the city. It could finish the plan three to five years after that, but Newman said revenue may reach $800,000 per year by the end of next year and the city could get more aggressive in installation and sales.
City employees feel confident installing overhead fiber lines, he said, but do not have equipment for underground installation, which will be the final phase.
In his discussion about the upcoming trash truck proposal, Newman said the city of Newton has the same truck that Chanute is considering and Chanute officials will visit there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.