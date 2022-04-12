MATT RESNICK
A traffic stop 18 months ago near Walmart in Chanute culminated Monday with the largest drug bust in the history of Neosho County, according to County Attorney Linus Thuston.
The original traffic stop yielded large quantities of pharmaceuticals, primarily Xanax, a controlled substance.
A related search warrant executed last month turned up more Xanax, as well as edible marijuana (THC), Thuston told The Tribune. The investigation concluded with Monday’s seizure of more than 2,000 Xanax pills.
“The continued investigation is what led to what happened (Monday morning),” Thuston said.
Based on an assessment by a local pharmacist, Thuston said he believes the pills to have been manufactured outside of the United States.
“He was unfamiliar with some of them, which we believe were probably (made) by someone with a pill press in another country,” Thuston said.
Thuston noted that the sheer size of the bust cannot be overstated.
“I’ve never seen this many pharmaceuticals,” he said. “I can tell you that the pharmacies we went to don’t have 2,000 Xanax on their shelves.”
Thuston didn’t have the address readily available as to where Monday’s search warrant was executed, and noted that he believed the Chanute Police Department was working on completing a press release. CPD Captain Keith Applegate said he was unable to disseminate arrest info without prior approval from Chief Chris Pefley. Additional details will be published as they are received.
