GREG LOWER
The Chanute Land Bank board discussed its purpose during Wednesday’s meeting. The board also approved changes to its bylaws and discussed conflicts of interest.
The major bylaw change was to increase the number of members from three to five, move the quorum requirements to follow the increase, and renumber the following articles.
Two board members represent the city commission, two represent the Chanute Regional Development Authority, and one represents the planning board. It takes three members to make a quorum.
The recent sale of a land bank property to the board president has drawn criticism at city commission meetings, but CRDA Director Matt Godinez said that both the sale and the bylaws on conflicts of interest were run by legal experts and approved.
Godinez, who is a member of the Chanute Board of Education, used school boards as an example of when conflicts of interest occurs.
Land Bank Board President Kellen Adams referred to the issue as an elephant in the room. Adams, who is the Chanute superintendent, said that he followed examples he has seen in school boards when he abstained from the sale approval.
Adams’ bid on a house at 515 N. Santa Fe was one of two and the board approved it 3-1, with Adams abstaining. Board member Larry Clark voted against the bid. Two other board members, Tim Fairchild and Sam Budreau, were not present Wednesday. Budreau has resigned.
Godinez said the board members did not have access to the bids before the opening. The only ones who did were himself and CRDA staffer Bailey Schwegman.
“We’re part of the chain of custody,” Godinez said.
If qualifications become too restrictive, Adams said, people may not be willing to serve.
One of the issues facing small towns is when public groups become run by what Godinez called the STP, the Same Ten People.
“I just don’t see how you can avoid it in a town of Chanute’s size,” he said.
The three pillars of the land bank, board members said, are to salvage buildings with good internal structure or “bones,” assist with in-fill where established developments have vacant lots, and to promote good development.
Godinez compared the Chanute Land Bank to what other land banks can and can’t do, such as obtaining properties from tax sales.
Both th e county and city commissions oppose giving properties to the Land Bank that fail to meet a certain tax sale bid. The Land Bank similarly cannot bid at other property auctions, Godinez said.
Other land banks can also own rental property, which could face opposition as competing with private entities.
The land bank is still a good tool, Godinez said, and is doing the best it can with what it has available. The worst thing would be to shut it down, he said.
The land bank needs a full time employee, he said, “t hat lives and breathes the land bank.”
“This could be an evolution,” board member Ken Lickteig said.
An issue is with people who do not pay property taxes. The county could lower the mill levy if it could get people to pay, Lickteig said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.