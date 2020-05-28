ROBERT MAGOBET
Chanute High School is slated to have an updated bell system in the very near future.
In a special meeting of the USD 413 Board of Education last week, members approved a deal with Kansas Communications to update the bell system. The total cost for the project is $53,725.
Assistant Superintendent and Technology Director Matt Koester said originally the plan was to have both Royster Middle School and CHS get updated bell systems. But since the high school’s system impacts more of the building and is more intricate than any of the other USD 413 schools, Koester thought it was more important for crews to begin with that school.
In CHS’ current paging and bell system, everything runs through the phones in classrooms, which limits the volume in the classroom. The telephones only get so loud, Koester said.
“When we only page through the telephones, almost without fail, when we announce a lockdown or when we announce a tornado drill or something to that effect just through the phones, almost without fail, when we go around and check, we have someone left in the classroom contending to teach because they couldn’t hear it, and that’s extremely problematic if we were to have a real active shooter case or a true need to lock down, we might have some people in the building not be able to hear that,” Koester said at the special meeting.
To bolster the sound throughout the school, Koester said this is the first attempt to put in speakers in every classroom in an effort to not depend on the telephone system. The bell system can also be modified on a daily, weekly or monthly basis specifically at CHS.
The current bell system can only be set to run district-wide. If the schedule needs to be changed, a mechanism at a remote location in the city needs to be altered, which impacts the entire district, not just the high school itself.
While the overall goal is to individually change scheduling for each USD 413 building, the board will start with the high school. Along with the speakers, Koester was adamant about not recommending callback switches in the classrooms.
“Those would basically be a button in the classroom pushed to call the office,” Koester said. “The reason the recommendation is that, is because we do have telephones in the classroom in every room that will allow us to call the office already. I didn’t feel like we needed that expense to duplicate that service.”
Two companies bid on the project: INAlert and Kansas Communications Services, which is a local Chanute business. INAlert services would have cost $51,975, while Kansas Communications bid $53,725.35.
The current phone system and service at CHS is from Kansas Communications. It’s an in-house system, and when support is needed, Kansas Communications is quick to respond. Building the case to support local businesses, Koester said he hasn’t had any issues with Kansas Communications, and that support team members have been efficient and have had great customer service.
“(There’s) very little response time. I think there is a benefit to have somebody local troubleshoot, and things like that,” Koester continued. “Honestly, I don’t know if we’ve had any problems with Kansas Communications to my knowledge. I mean, I was in the district when they installed the new phones, but I can’t speak to how that whole installation went.”
Board members were confident with Koester’s impression of the local company and chose that bid, especially since the cost was only marginally more than INAlert.
“For such a difference in cost of $1,750 if I’m doing the math right, I would almost prefer to stay local,” Board Member Nathan Falk said.
Board Member Ross Hendrickson and the other members agreed as well.
“Hearing Mr. Koester talk about this and the briefing we’ve had on it, I feel very comfortable going along with Nathan’s comments,” Hendrickson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.