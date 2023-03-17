DES MOINES, Iowa — Erie native Jaden Gard always wanted to be a Jayhawk.
Spending his four collegiate years side-by-side with one of the most storied basketball programs in the nation was not exactly what he had planned.
After graduating from Erie High School in 2019, Gard enrolled at the University of Kansas. During the process, he discovered the application to become a student manager for Kansas Athletics.
Gard applied to the manager pool, and then spent three weeks that June working the Bill Self Basketball Camps. The camps serve as the interview process for the 40-50 annual applicants.
One of just two freshmen selected to join the men’s basketball manager staff, Gard was elated.
“They pick the people they thought would fit the best with men’s basketball, and luckily I was one of them,” he said.
Gard studies Sport Management and Business at KU and has spent the last two seasons as head men’s basketball manager. During those two years, he has also benefited from working directly under Kansas’ head equipment manager, Larry Hare.
“What I really want to pursue after college is equipment (managing), so it’s been really good working under him,” Gard said.
Like most on-campus jobs at a university, paychecks are not the main draw for Kansas managers. The experience gained managing a Division I team is invaluable, but so is the gear.
Save on-court shoes, each manager receives nearly all the same gear as the basketball players. Gard noted the value comes up to over $4,000, just for the regular season.
“I get kinda tired of all the KU stuff because I almost don’t have anything else to wear,” Gard said with a laugh.
Each day during the season, Gard and his team of managers is responsible for a laundry-list of items to ensure the smoothest practicing and playing experience for the players. A typical day might include receiving packages with gear and equipment, getting that gear embellished with Jayhawks and Big 12 logos, laundry before shootaround, setting up extra hoops before games, putting together gear packages for each player for each game, and even more, smaller tasks.
“I think conducting all the gear the players and coaches get is important,” Gard said. “We’re in charge of all the uniforms and such. If we leave them at the hotel, that’s on us. Our main focus is to make sure they aren’t worrying about the little stuff that goes into practicing and playing.”
This process is amplified during the postseason. The longer the team stays alive in the NCAA March Madness Tournament, the more gear the team receives, meaning more work for the managers.
Gard said preparation for the first round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, began immediately after Selection Sunday, as he began prepping gear bags for the players and coaches straightaway.
Although he acknowledges that it is a stereotypical answer, Gard’s favorite memory with the team was the 2022 National Championship victory against North Carolina.
“That’s the one that really sticks out in my mind,” Gard said. “That was just surreal, it made every other game feel so little.”
Along with the entire Final Four trip to New Orleans, Gard also reminisced on his final game in Allen Fieldhouse on Senior Night. Both senior managers were presented with jerseys bearing the number 23, framed by messages from players, coaches and Kansas Athletics staff.
“I had a great night and felt appreciated by all the staff and everything,” Gard said. “Reading all those messages and seeing how much they appreciated all the hard work I’ve done in these four years was pretty special.”
Off the court, time spent with fellow managers has been an experience like no other for the former Red Devil.
“I’ve created lifelong bonds with these guys,” Gard said. “We’re around each other all the time, so we have to learn to put up with each other. They’re some of my best friends I’ve ever met.”
Gard made sure to shout out his parents, Jason and Megan Gard, for their role in his experience.
“Without them supporting me, I wouldn’t have created all of these memories.”
