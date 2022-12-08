he Chanute Art Gallery is preparing to celebrate the founding of the gallery in 1973. Yes, that was 50 years ago.
The first Festival of Trees, started by founder Ellie McCoy, featured hats, gloves and scarves for needy children in the community. Those items were collected on trees and then distributed to area children at Christmas. The current board of directors has chosen to bring back the tradition with a modern twist. The board members who accepted the responsibility for this exhibit are Jean Cross and Glenda Bruner. They began distributing invitations to participate back in September.
Numerous clubs, schools, churches, individuals and other organizations signed up to contribute a tree using a theme of their choosing. As expected, there were surprises when the trees arrived. A group of elves led by Treca Jackson then worked feverishly to complete the magical wonderland – a marvel happening in less than three days.
The Business and Professional Women’s Club has had a tree every year. This year’s themed tree was an outgrowth of a program presented to the club a week after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Kathy Williams and Sharon Carpenter made some of the ornaments and other club members contributed from their jewelry collections. Williams filled in with flea market finds. Hence a tree representing 70 years of QEII’s reign.
The Chanute Area Community Choir and Music Club, formerly St. Cecilia Music Club, is also a regular participant and has decorated a tree with musical notes and other music-themed items.
This year’s Festival of Trees will close on Jan. 2 as the gallery begins its celebration of 50 years of presenting art to the community. The Chanute Art Gallery, 17 N. Lincoln, is open Tuesday through Saturday through Dec. 23 from noon to 4 pm. Arrangements for visiting can be made by calling (620) 431-7807, or after hours (316) 655-8896.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.