he Chanute Art Gallery is preparing to celebrate the founding of the gallery in 1973. Yes, that was 50 years ago. 

The first Festival of Trees, started by founder Ellie McCoy, featured hats, gloves and scarves for needy children in the community. Those items were collected on trees and then distributed to area children at Christmas. The current board of directors has chosen to bring back the tradition with a modern twist. The board members who accepted the responsibility for this exhibit are Jean Cross and Glenda Bruner. They began distributing invitations to participate back in September.

