GREG LOWER
The Chanute Recreation Commission took care of housecleaning issues at Wednesday evening’s meeting.
Besides getting up to date on finances, the commission cleared up issues with board vacancies, pared down the personnel policies and by-laws, and approved taking out the trash.
Auditor Phil Jarred of Jarred, Gilmore & Phillips presented the audit of the 2018-19 year ending June 30. He said the audit received a clear opinion and that the CRC did not overspend its budget and is in compliance with Kansas budget laws. The commission approved the audit.
CRC Director Todd Newman said the finances are cut and dried as to where the CRC has been. The CRC will need to get by with spending as little as possible during the next two weeks while funding passes from the county treasurer to the USD 413 school district to the CRC. Afterwards, the CRC will receive $450,000 in appropriations over the next five months.
“We’re in good shape,” Newman said. “The doom and gloom’s over.”
The meeting Wednesday consisted of Chairman Jon Burchett, newly-appointed member Eddie Rosenberger and Betsy Olson, with vice-chair Jill Kreighbaum absent and the at-large seat open.
The board includes members appointed by the city and by the school district. Members serve four-year terms, but officials were not clear whose term is completed and who was appointed to finish the term of a previous commissioner.
Newman said reviews of the minutes of the city, school board and rec commission showed that Olson still has two years to go on her appointment by the school board until the end of 2021. The rec commission appointed her to the at-large position last month, and will have to rescind that action. Since Olson would need to abstain, Burchett and Rosenberger were not enough for a quorum.
Burchett’s term expires in December and Kreighbaum’s term expires in June. Phil Jacobs’ application for the CRC board is still active.
The board approved updates to the personnel policies and by-laws. Newman said the policies did not change, but removing redundancies and outdated wording reduced the employee handbook to 39 pages from 60 pages.
The board also approved a strategic plan that calls for renovations to the elevator area and restroom to become compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, new scoreboards and a half-court divider in the gym, and renovation of the locker rooms.
Finance and program director Monica Colborn is to dispose of outdated records by shredding. She said the CRC will use four 96-gallon totes to have financial records from the 2013-14 and 2014-15 fiscal years and personnel records from before 2016 shredded at a cost of $400. Once the disposal is up to date, she said the volume will be much smaller and at less cost.
The board set its next meeting for Feb. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.