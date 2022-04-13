Tribune staff
Police have identified a Chanute man arrested in Monday’s drug bust that netted thousands of pharmaceuticals.
Edgar David Anaya-Alvarez, 29, Chanute, was booked into Neosho County jail Monday afternoon in connection with an investigation that began March 23, 2021.
Officers serving two search warrants in the 1200 block of south Edith Monday, assisted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, recovered an AK style .22 caliber rifle with loaded magazine, a Taurus 9mm handgun and 71 packages of edible products, totaling more than six pounds, containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Officers also recovered a bottle with about 300 pills identified as a mixture of alprazolam which is sold under the brand name Xanax, amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, acetaminophen/oxycodone, tizanidine and cyclobenzaprine (prescription muscle relaxants), clonazepam (a benzodiazepine, brand name Klonopin) and diclofenac (a prescription pain medication). They found nine bags with about 2,100 white, blue and green pills identified as 2 milligrams of alprazolam (Xanax), 26 vape pens containing one gram of cannabis per pen, and a bottle of watermelon-flavored cannabis syrup containing 1,500 mg of THC, according to a Chanute Police Department release.
Formal charges filed Wednesday in District Court include counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute at three felony levels, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony interference with a law enforcement officer.
The charges described the drug paraphernalia as baggies and a two-foot by two-foot safe. The charges also allege that Anaya-Alvarez resisted arrest.
Level 1 drug felonies are punishable by 138 to 204 months in prison and a fine of up to $500,000.
