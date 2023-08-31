USD 258 upcoming dates:
—7 p.m. Sept. 1, HS football @ home vs. Fredonia
—Sept. 4, No school
—6 p.m. Sept. 5 HS JV football @ Fredonia; 5 p.m. HS volleyball @ Oswego
—5 p.m. Sept. 7 MS/HS cross country @ Girard; 4:30 p.m. MS volleyball @ home vs. Galesburg; 6 p.m. MS football @ home vs. Galesburg
—7 p.m. Sept. 8 HS football @ Caney Valley
—8:30 a.m. Sept. 9 HS JV volleyball @ Moran; 9 a.m. MS volleyball @ Burlington
—Sept 9 Humboldt Community Garage Sale
—6 p.m. Sept. 11 HS JV football @ Humboldt; 7 p.m. USD 258 Board of Education meeting
—4 p.m. Sept. 12 HS/MS cross country @ Caney Valley; 5 p.m. HS volleyball @ Baxter Springs
—4:30 p.m. Sept. 14 MS volleyball; and 6 p.m. MS football, both at Eureka
—7 p.m. Sept. 15 HS football @ Neodesha
—8:30 a.m. Sept. 16 HS volleyball @ Humboldt
MUSIC AND CAMPING! Middle of Everywhere Music Festival is going to be lit!
Make a plan for Labor Day weekend! Spend it in Humboldt. We have a very full and electrified weekend.
Friday, Sept. 1 — Camp Hunter opens at 6 a.m. to set up camp! The night comes quickly with live music every hour on the hour at participating businesses
4 p.m. @francesca noel Octagon City Coffee Co.
5 p.m. @elvinlgraves Cozy’s Grindhouse
6 p.m. Dead End Strings Sticks Golf Lounge
6 p.m. Jesse Weaver H&H TJ'S Family Diner
7 p.m. Sabra Stockebrand Perrenoud’s Cocktail Bar
8 p.m. @patricknichols The Hitching Post
10 p.m. After party back at Cozy's with a lil more Elvin!
7 p.m. CRUUUUUUISE night is happening right in the middle of all that music!
Saturday, Sept. 2 — Revival Music Hall hosts four acts.
Doors open at 5 p.m.
6 p.m. Benjamin Nucaro KC
7 p.m. Piper Leigh & jim sanders Wichita
8 p.m. Martin & The Dead Guys’ Band Independence
9:30 Akeem Kemp Band Morrilton, Arkansas
Sunday, Sept. 3 — at Camp Hunter gate opens at noon.
Come early. Set-up your lawn chairs, bring your coolers, grab a bite to eat at Angry River Barbecue and SHOP at the vendor booths. Local Randy Hill Papa's Shop, LLC will be there plus more.
2 p.m. Sister Lucille Band Springfield
3:30 p.m. Dustin Arbuckle & Matt Woods Wichita
5 p.m. KALO OKC
6:30 Stranded in the City KC
8 p.m. Cassie Taylor KC
9:30 Seth Lee Jones Band Tulsa
Humboldt Community Garage Sale
The Humboldt Community Garage Sales will be Saturday, Sept. 9.
G.A.L.S. FCE
G.A.L.S. FCE met Monday, Aug. 21, in the Humboldt Methodist Church Fellowship Hall with 16 members braving the ongoing high outdoor temperatures. President Carol Bauer expressed appreciation for attending.
Reports included a recap of the Gals and Lions family picnic in July with a total of 51 enjoying the evening; accolades to the Gals’ fair booth committee; reservations received for the upcoming Holiday Market; and Nancy Weilert reported Story Hour at the local child care facilities is going well.
Officers elected for next year are Bauer, president, Linda Leonard, vice president, Terry Broyles, secretary, Michelle Umholtz, treasurer, Michelle McDown, media coordinator, Suzanne Stanley, historian, and Bauer, Leonard, Stanley and DeAnn Hauser as council representatives.
Whether or not to construct a Biblesta float will be decided in September with members asked to submit ideas for a theme in the meantime. McDown reported earnings from working the summer ball concessions. Vicki Wood reported $41.46 collected for the Milk Voucher project and Janie Works reported 72 volunteer hours recorded for July and August.
Works presented the lesson, “Men’s Health, Arthritis: Four Common Conditions”, Members received a lesson handout to share along with a lesson evaluation. Bauer announced the September meeting date for the 18th, at the church, when Deb Carey will give the lesson titled ‘What is On Your Device?’ Christy Nordt provided light refreshments and Secret Gal gifts were distributed.
Humboldt Happenings is compiled by Carman Huse. Huse can be reached at 620- 365- 9311, star62us1962@yahoo.com or on Facebook.
