MATT RESNICK
Opportunity knocks for the Neosho County Community college cheer squad.
The team hopes to put it all on the line at the National Cheerleaders Association championship event, April 6-7 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
While the team received an automatic bid to the showcase event, it will be unable to compete unless $22,000 is raised — or $1,100 per team member by early March.
“That’s our mission right now,” said NCCC cheer coach Chelsea Jackson. “We’ve got a ways to go to meet that goal.”
Sophomore team member Kylie Wimberly said she’s hopeful to make a return trip to nationals.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity for us to go back and redeem ourselves,” Wimberly said, as Neosho County placed fourth in the Junior College Intermediate Division a year ago.
“I like this team and think that we’re going to kill it.”
Freshman Kaylee Killion added that this is what she envisioned when she joined the squad.
“It’s really exciting because it’s a cheerleader’s dream to go to a big competition like this,” Killion said.
Killion noted that there is more than meets the eye with cheerleaders.
“We’re more than just some pretty faces,” she said. “We do morning practices, weight conditioning and cardio. We put a lot of work into hitting these routines — and the routines are very complex and tiring.”
Wimberly agreed.
“We do a lot of things that normal people can’t do. So it’s about just recognizing that we are a sport and that we love what we do,” she said.
Freshman Brooklyn Strohmeyer added that cheerleading is not unlike other sports.
“If you don’t feel good or you’re hurting, you have to keep pushing for what you really want, and sometimes it’s really hard,” she said. “We all have bad days, but just have to remember that we have a goal that we are trying to reach.”
The countless hours of preparation boil down to a single routine at the national competition.
“The team has been working really hard since our first practice in June, and I can’t wait to see it all come together,” Ramiya Braley said.
“We’ve worked our butts off for a 2 minute and 15 second routine. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to be able to compete at our level. I know that we will get to nationals in Daytona and perform our best.”
Sophomore Christian Paxtor traveled with the team to nationals last year, but did not compete. The Chanute native is eager for a return trip.
“I want to be able to compete this time and also have this one final moment with my team,” Paxtor said. “I have a passion for dance, and my favorite moments are getting out on the court and performing.”
Jackson said that many of the team’s members hail from rural areas in the Midwest that lacked the type of exposure offered by the bright lights of the marquee event.
“Going to a national competition allows them to open their eyes to the possibilities that are out there,” she said. “They get to see dance teams from all over the nation — from the Division 1 level all the way down to the JUCO level. For many of them, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Now in her 10th-year guiding the program, Jackson said that this is “by far” her most talented team.
“They’ve also shown a lot of grit,” Jackson said. “This group of individuals has really put in the effort, and I don’t think it’s too bold to say that we should place in the top three in our division.”
In order to achieve those lofty expectations, Jackson said that the routine has to be drilled down to perfection.
“It’s one shot,” she said, adding that the routine combines jumps, pyramids, group stunts, tumbling, handsprings and backflips.
While the focus is on teamwork, Jackson also appreciates individual strides.
“At the end of the day, I know that they all have big dreams and many of them want to move on,” she said of taking their talents to a four-year school. “So when I see them hit a new skill and do something that they didn’t believe they could do and now can — that’s the cool part — seeing it on their faces and in their hearts.
“My favorite moment as a coach is watching it all come together.”
Strohmeyer said that her high school did not practice many of the things taught by Jackson.
“Coming from a super-small town in Nebraska, we didn’t do tumbling or stunts. It was just basic sideline cheer,” said the Elm Creek, Nebraska native. “Coming here, I was brand new to everything. So hitting these new skills is something I’ve never done before in my life and it’s an amazing feeling.”
For those interested in donating as a sponsor, contact Jackson by email at cjackson@neosho.edu or by cell phone at (620) 363-1017. Jackson added that the top-tier sponsors will be represented on shirts they plan to don in Florida.
In addition to sponsors, the team has raised funds through events such as youth cheer clinics. While they’re primarily left to raise the funds on their own, Jackson said the school is supportive in other ways.
“They supply us well with our budget for gameday,” she said. “Many of our sponsors are teachers, faculty members, and coaches from the school.”
