HUMBOLDT — The storied Biblesta parade featuring floats depicting Bible verses has risen after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
In its 63rd year, the popular parade around the Square begins at 1:30 pm Saturday.
In late summer 1958, the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce accepted Dr. Arthur Carlson’s idea for a Bible-themed parade and asked Carlson to be chairman. He accepted the challenge and the first parade was deemed a success.
A contest was held in 1959 to name the event. Vernon Hawver’s entry won the contest. He came up with the name by putting the words “Bible” and “Fiesta” together. So, from that time on, the celebration became known as “Biblesta.”
The day begins at 8 am with the Run for the Son 5K walk/run, followed by kids activities and music in the park at 10 am.
Following the parade, area musician Lloyd Houk takes the stage at 2:30 pm and the Neosho River Boys will perform at at 3:30.
A free bean feed will be served at 5 pm. Cornbread will be available to be purchased.
Biblesta After Dark begins at 6 pm with guest speaker Kansas State University football player Ty Zimmerman.
Gary Larson will lead the event and Presence Worship will provide entertainment.
