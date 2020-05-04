Osborn named Kansas Photojournalist of the Year
ERIC SPRUILL
The Chanute High School journalism class won its second State Kansas Scholastic Press Association title in a row on Saturday, knocking off Kansas City Piper and Holton, who took second and third.
The school also had four individual state champions as CHS finished with 85 points, 29 points ahead of KC Piper.
“It was kind of crazy circumstances, but the kids pulled through and created some high-quality entries,” journalism teacher Dustin Fox said. “What a fitting send off for a tremendous senior class. They have led the way all year long, and I am so excited they get to conclude their high school careers as back-to-back state champions.”
Sophie Osborn won the state title in Cutline Writing, Hayden Newton took home the title in Advertising, Amanda Stadler won in News Page Design, and Jay Brown won for Editorial Writing.
CHS has become a powerhouse since it began competing in 2010 and has won 31 individual state titles since then.
The competition format was altered as a result of the COVID-19 shutdowns. Digital submission entries were carried over from the regional competition. Previously on-site competitions held at the University of Kansas were completed by students at home and submitted within a 48-hour completion window.
Osborn scored 18 points, earning the honor of high-point scorer among all classes in the state competition. It was Osborn’s fourth career state title, which she has earned in three different categories.
“Sophie is without a doubt the most accomplished journalist in our program’s history. Her talent is matched by her commitment and work ethic,” Fox said. “That is a powerful combination.”
It was Newton’s second-straight title and he became the first CHS student to repeat as champion in the same event.
Osborn was also named the Kansas Photojournalist of the Year. Earlier in the year, she was selected as the 3A/4A Journalist of the Year.
Stadler finished with 16 points, finishing just two points shy of Osborn. She won her first career title, while finishing runner-up in both Infographics and News Writing.
It was also Brown’s first title, but it was also his first year to compete.
Second place finishers were Drayton Cleaver in Sports Photography, Osborn in Student Life Photography, and Breuana DuVal in Editing.
Third place finishers were Alyssa Andoyo in News Page Design, Alyssa Ramsey and Newton in Multimedia Storytelling, Osborn in Photo Illustration, and John Stanley for Headline Writing and Design. Tibernay Beal took third in Yearbook Copy Writing, while DuVal placed third in Yearbook Layout.
Students earning Honorable Mention were Andoyo in Advertising (6th), Haley Angleton in Editorial Cartoon (4th), Andoyo in Editorial Cartoon (5th), Ramsey in Yearbook Layout (6th), Osborn in Online Photo Gallery (4th), Stanley in Editorial Writing (6th) and Jayden Gensweider in Yearbook Sports Writing (6th).
“I am happy for the successes of all our kids, but especially Amanda (Stadler). She is a four-year state qualifier who has improved every year. To see her growth as a designer pay off with a state title is awesome,” Fox said.
