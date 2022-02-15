MATT RESNICK
Concluding his budget cut presentation tour with a town hall Tuesday evening, Superintendent Kellen Adams fielded a diverse set of questions from the public.
Adams had previously made stops at three district buildings, delivering news of impending budget cuts that could affect USD 413 personnel. Due to a lower enrollment headcount and overestimations of weightings, the district is experiencing a budget shortfall of nearly $1 million.
Adams hopes to achieve a balanced budget for the next fiscal year primarily through natural attrition, but outlined more dire outcomes if that cannot be accomplished by June 30 — most notably, a reduction in staff.
Adams knows of three pending retirements, as well as the elimination of an administrative position, which he said will be announced Feb. 21. Adams also confirmed that the district will be limiting its fertilizing operation to ballfields only, saving another $20,000. The combined total of those items is nearly half of the roughly $922,000 the district needs to trim from its budget, according to Adams.
Adams said the first steps include identifying additional revenue, cutting expenses that don’t have direct impact on students, and reduction to staff via natural attrition — followed by the more distressing scenarios of delaying or minimizing raises and a reduction in staff.
Adams projects the district’s current enrollment decline to continue for another six to seven years, accentuated by an all-time low headcount for the 2022-23 school year.
Painting a bleak picture of the attendance dip, Adams asked the audience to think about school-aged children residing in their neighborhoods.
“Where I live, I can drive like 50 (mph) down the street because there’s no children,” he said. “All of my (neighborhood) households are now empty-nesters. Our homes are aging out.”
One audience member broached the topic of students who qualify for free and reduced lunches, which was one of the at-risk weighting criteria that was overestimated.
“Did we not see that coming?” asked Jerry Rogers. “Was there any outreach to anybody in any way, shape or form to say, ‘Hey, parents, we need you to fill this form out, if you don’t it’s going to cost us some dollars and cents.’”
Adams indicated that USD 413 Nutrition Director Terri Jo Markham was instrumental in making parents aware of the situation.
“She was phenomenal in this regard,” Adams said. “If Terri hadn’t been proactive, the at-risk (weighting) number would be worse.”
Adams mentioned that information regarding free lunches was available during the online enrollment process. However, that process was hampered by the fact that all students have received free meals during the pandemic.
“So we did kind of attempt to make some of those obligatory changes to that online enrollment,” he said, noting that the district even had discussions related to showing up at people’s doorsteps. “And there’s certain things you can’t do (like) entice or coerce. So as you can imagine, we have to walk a fine line in that regard.”
Adams also addressed the topic of natural attrition.
“We would look to spread that to all classifications,” he said. “I can tell you right now, we will be down one administrator next year.”
In response to another question, the third-year superintendent walked through capital outlay expenditures, as the district has seen that fund significantly depleted in recent years.
“There were things already in motion when I got here,” he said, adding that his predecessors had either started or updated a five-year capital outlay plan just prior to Adams’ official arrival in June of 2019. “So when I took the reins, I was asked to essentially implement said plan. And then that plan was, here’s what we’re going to spend each year.’”
Adams emphasized that he considers former Superintendent Steve Parsons a mentor, and credits him for the current state of district affairs.
“Steve is to credit, I did not have that vision,” he said. “I want to make it very clear — Steve Parsons has been instrumental in my development.”
The topic of Parsons initially came up when discussing Chanute Elementary School’s roofing woes, with the total cost projected to run north of $1 million. The district, however, anticipates that it will ultimately receive a $1.2 million insurance payout for its troubles. Adams said the roofing repairs were not extensively discussed when the board tapped him for the job.
“That’s not to say that Steve was hiding anything,” Adams said. “But rather, I think those issues were not known and did not become known until I got here.”
Adams also deflected major expenditures of field turf for the baseball and softball diamonds onto his predecessors.
“A lot of these things were rolling before I got here, so I don’t want to try to take credit for the turf, because those should go to my predecessors,” he said.
Adams added that the installation of field turf was a cheaper option than building a new complex.
“To build our own baseball and softball complex, you’re probably looking in the neighborhood of $2.5 to $3 million,” he said.
The district’s $500,000 donation to Neosho County Community College’s newly-minted Tech-Ed center also came under scrutiny.
“My concern with that is they are their own taxing entity,” Rogers said. “So I’m not sure why we’re giving them money, when they can raise the tax levy themselves.”
As he did at previous stops on the tour, Adams confirmed that paying teacher salaries through the capital outlay fund is not allowable.
Adams was later asked about the possibility of using some of the district’s $1.8 million contingency reserve fund to avert potential staffing cuts.
“I agree that teachers are extremely valuable people,” Adams said. “We do have a contingency (fund), but I want to use it as a last resort. When it’s gone, we’re looking at much more dire straits.”
See Thursday’s edition for more on Tuesday night’s town hall at Chanute High School.
