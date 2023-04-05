MATT RESNICK
Chanute first responders, and city and county public works personnel were provided with sandwiches and chips Wednesday by Walmart — on the house.
The generous gesture was made after Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr set out to supply food for the workers after severe storms battered the area Tuesday night.
Starr said that she was planning to purchase the food with available grant funding, but that Walmart refused payment and offered up the fare for free.
Walmart deli sandwiches and chips were provided to approximately 200 workers, and would have cost more than $500. The food was delivered to the various entities by NCHD staffers.
After the storm blew through in the early morning hours Wednesday, Starr said that she returned to the health department office to check on things around 3 am. After discovering that the generator was out, Starr phoned the Chanute Fire Department, who arrived on the scene and made the repair. Starr said that the prompt response from CFD inspired her to return the favor by supplying sandwiches and chips.
“I really appreciated them coming down in the middle of the night,” Starr said.
She added that NCHD employee Stacy Wright ordered six trays of sandwiches, with a request that it be ready by 11 am.
“And they rocked on short notice,” Starr said. “They prepared a huge amount of food in three hours.”
Starr lauded Walmart for the donation.
“It was an amazing and heartwarming gesture,” Starr said. “We are grateful and feel so blessed by that.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.