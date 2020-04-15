ROBERT MAGOBET
For weeks now, Chanute High School has been adjusting how it functions due to the close-down brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Second-year CHS Principal Brian Campbell has continued to plan as best as possible given the situation.
Graduation
Campbell is in the planning stages of a graduation ceremony. And while Campbell and other administrators would like to have a traditional graduation, the date won’t be set until stay-at-home orders and other precautions are lifted. Hard dates are being looked at with consideration of how far graduation can be pushed back, but it will all depend on updated information from Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas State Department of Education.
If a traditional graduation is feasible, a date before August would be ideal to hold the ceremony. Other situations discussed are bringing in one family at a time for the ceremonious occasion, or just holding a fully-virtual graduation.
“There’s definitely nothing set in stone,” Campbell emphasized, “but those are the discussions we are having right now. Ideally, we want it to be a regular, traditional graduation, because that’s what the students deserve. It’s a lot more meaningful to be there with your friends and family, staff members, teachers that they haven’t seen. I mean, I think it would be a great deal for everybody involved if we can do a traditional graduation. That’s the end goal. It’s just we don’t know a date and time yet.”
Scholarship night
A date has been set for scholarship night, however. Students can expect to be rewarded for their hard work on May 5. Campbell said CHS is working in conjunction with more than 40 sponsors to iron out a watch time for everybody to tune in to the event online. Options are on the table, including a live forum or even starting and ending live with the best presenters through a video.
Next school year
Next year isn’t so concrete. Myriad factors would have to progress in this trying time for the school year to start at a decent time. Campbell said the best case scenario would be to tell everyone that school will begin on schedule.
“I would love to tell everyone that the first day of school is going to be mid-August, we’re going to come back to traditional learning in the classroom and everybody is going to be able to go to school, but nobody knows right now and it’s really up in the air,” he said. “It could be we have to start next year this way. Obviously, that’s the last resort. But it all depends on the flattening of that curve and what direction we are heading in at that point. If it’s safe, we’re going to be back at school. But if it’s not safe, we’re going to have to continue in the direction with virtual learning.”
Teachers and online learning
Teachers have done an exceptional job with online teaching to date, Campbell said. One tool that has really streamlined the process is the COVID-19 website that teachers, students, administrators and the community have been using in an effort to keep track of assignments, grades, and other important school business. Results have spoken for themselves, as the website has been shared statewide and around the nation.
But that doesn’t mean teachers are used to this new norm.
“They’re just as disappointed as the kids are. They’ve missed their kids, they’ve gone through a hard time, too,” Campbell said. “They got in the profession for a reason: it’s the kids. And you take that away from them, some of the teachers are struggling with that as well. I mean, they want to be around students. The mental side of it is it’s starting to take a toll on everybody. Kids as well. And I think the kids are doing the best that they can.
“I’ve got five kids of my own. We’re Zooming constantly and we’re online doing homework, staying on top of stuff. We’re just trying to right the best of a situation that’s not ideal. I do think that students and parents and teachers are stepping up their game and rising to the challenge. But I would compare our district to most others, we’re doing way better than most of the other districts just because of the willingness and the professionalism of the staff that we have.”
Other issues
Although teachers are going above and beyond, things aren’t perfect. Campbell noted some other concerns popping up, including ensuring students having access to a computer and the internet, motivation to continue classes online, discipline to do assignments by a certain time, and the overall mental health of everyone because of the current state of the United States and the world.
But with time, Campbell expects to fully tackle these issues.
