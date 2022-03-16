MATT RESNICK
COFFEYVILLE — The prime suspect in the shooting death of Chanute High School student Nasha Gregory has been apprehended by the Coffeyville Police Department.
After being sought for questioning as a person of interest, Coffeyville resident Treyvin Xavier Hayes-Smith, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday night, the Coffeyville Police Department said in a Wednesday morning press release.
The Montgomery County Attorney’s Office has recommended charges against Hayes-Smith of reckless involuntary manslaughter, aggravated enlarging a child/aggravated reckless situation to a child, contributing to child misconduct, and felony interference with a law enforcement officer.
No bond has been set for Hayes-Smith and his first court appearance was set for today.
The investigation continues, with additional charges and arrests expected, according to the CPD press release. At least two other individuals were questioned in relation to the incident, with MaKinzy Steeves being held over on charges of aggravated endangering a child, reckless situation to a child under 18 years old, and contributing to child misconduct. Steeves remains in the Montgomery County jail on a $50,000 bond.
The other individual allegedly present at the time of Gregory’s shooting was a female juvenile.
A 15-year-old sophomore at CHS, Gregory was fatally wounded late Sunday night, and transported to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries. A heavily-attended candlelight vigil was held Tuesday evening at Chanute Square in Gregory’s honor. A GoFundMe page was created to assist with Gregory’s funeral expenses, with nearly $5,500 having been raised from more than 100 donations by Wednesday evening.
