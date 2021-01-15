GREG LOWER
A series of murals built on the theme of their centennial has gone up in the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum.
About 20 vinyl murals have been installed as part of the renovation, curator Jacquelyn Borgeson Zimmer said.
“It’s on the ceiling, too,” she said.
The largest one still needs to be installed upstairs and there are 16 on the first floor.
Some are panels that combine into one mural, and there are 10 ceiling tiles as well as window clings.
The murals, printed and installed by Raven Printing, feature enlargements of photographs the Johnsons took on their travels.
The first phase of the museum renovation focused on the first floor, but the second phase, focusing on the upper floor, has been delayed.
“This is still COVID time,” Borgeson Zimmer said. “We now have the space to spread people out.”
She said the redesign of the museum allows better visitor movement, and made the store more a part of the museum itself.
“This was physically needed,” she said. “After 25 years in this building, we understand the flow.”
Three murals that show a watering hole are stationed around a drinking fountain, and plans call for placing images of the Serengeti plains behind two giraffes.
“All the spaces in this building are odd sizes and shapes,” Borgeson Zimmer said.
The vinyl murals are non-invasive and can be removed without anything detrimental to the historic former Santa Fe depot building.
Two of the murals are on either side of the west exit to the station platform, in the lobby shared with the Chanute Public Library. The murals show Martin and Osa Johnson writing, along with animals and covers of their books.
The cover for the book Camera Trails in Africa was created by Alfred Skrenda, an artist known for his art deco flair who went on to a career in pulp fiction covers in the 1930s.
The cover for the book Over African Jungles is by artist Edward Shenton, who illustrated the works of Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald and the cover of Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’ book The Yearling.
Borgeson Zimmer said she has been thrilled by the response to the murals.
Martin Johnson made his photographs by a chemical process that used a three-inch by five-inch negative. He discarded the negatives, but scanning and enlarging the contact prints revealed striking details.
“Anthropologists went crazy when I was in the south seas,” Borgeson Zimmer said. The enlargements allowed modern observers to recognize and identify people in the nearly century-old images.
“We were able to name some 50 people,” she said.
