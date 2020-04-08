Neosho County Community College is all set on their side to have a brand new formal certificate program.
NCCC will likely introduce the Industrial Maintenance Technology Certificate program as a new aggregate of courses once it goes through the necessary state process. The industrial courses, though, wouldn’t start until classes that were halted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are completed, such as welding, construction, HVAC and other technical courses.
Brenda Krumm, NCCC Dean of Outreach and Workforce Development, said the proposal will be sent out to the Kansas Board of Regents in an effort to complete a five-step process for the curriculum to become official. KBOR will then put out a 10-day comment period on April 24, which gives any college in the state the opportunity to remark on the program. Provided there aren’t any concerns, it will then be passed to the Technical Education Authority Curriculum Committee on May 14 before going to the Technical Education Authority on May 28. Finally, the plan will arrive at the full KBOR meeting, which is slated for June 17-18 in Topeka.
Krumm said this program has been in the works since she has been working diligently with a local business.
“We started working with Ash Grove probably 18 months ago at least to develop a curriculum not only for their employees, but with the idea that it would be a skill set that is valuable to
all manufacturers in southeast Kansas,” Krumm said. “So it started with conversations with Ash Grove to develop the curriculum. That basically grew and it’s a larger program. It’s an aligned program, which means there are requirements that the state has that we have to align with. This program is set up based on the alignment dictated to us, but also has a larger amount of set skills that Ash Grove and other industries indicated that they need. We have a large manufacturing industry here in southeast Kansas, and we have good letters of support for the program from area industries.”
Industrial maintenance is a discipline that works in every industry that uses machinery, which includes cement manufacturing plants, petroleum refineries, clothing manufacturers, transportation manufactures, and food processing, among others.
With the goal of ensuring that all machines function properly, industrial maintenance mechanics install and maintain equipment. Duties include performing preventative maintenance, troubleshooting problems, and repairing machines. To complete such tasks, students should have technical-mechanical aptitude, the ability to handle and operate hand-held power tools, mobility, and the ability to stand and sit at a workstation for several hours.
The demand that sophisticated machinery are efficient and functioning will further the need for machinery employees, as confirmed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which forecasts that this kind of employment will grow 5 percent through the year 2028. The average entry wage is $32,446, according to the Kansas Department of Labor’s 2026 employment projections.
In a terminal certificate program that will likely lead directly to employment, the Industrial Maintenance Technology certificate does not require taking specific general education courses. Students wanting to pursue continued education, however, can apply the Industrial Maintenance Technology credits toward the Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in an Industrial Engineering Technology degree. The degree requires 64 credit hours, including technical courses, general education courses and electives.
The Industrial Maintenance Technology program outcomes are to demonstrate an understanding of safety, responsibility and Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards; assemble, install and ensure operation of machinery and mechanical equipment by completing preventative maintenance requirements on engines, motors, pneumatic tools, conveyor systems, and production machines; and utilize diagrams, blueprints, operations manuals, manufacturer’s instructions and engineering specifications to ensure proper mechanical operations; and several other outcomes.
The recommended sequence of courses for the first semester are OSHA 10 Safety Orientation, Introduction to Craft Skills, Mechanical Systems, Industrial Maintenance Technology I, while the second semester is Industrial Programmable Logic Controls, Industrial Maintenance Technology II and Electrical Fundamentals. The third semester would be Mechanical Systems Reliability, Industrial Maintenance Technology III, Electrical Control Systems I and Industrial Internship, and the fourth semester is Industrial Process Control, Industrial Fluid Power, Industrial Maintenance Technology IV, Electric Control Systems II and Industrial Internship.
Those in the program must pass all courses with at least a cumulative 2.0 GPA.
NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody said he was excited about the new program, where it will be and how it will impact the larger community.
“We love it. Of course, we are also excited that both of these programs (Aerostructures and Industrial Maintenance) are going to be at our new facility – the first programs we will be able to offer at the Ross Lane facility,” Inbody said. “This will be the first full programs that we’re offering at that facility, so we’re excited about that. That program (Industrial Maintenance) specifically rose out of some needs out of Ash Grove, who always has been a great partner to the college and a great employer to the region. So much like the Orizon situation, the same applies for them. But it also applies to businesses beyond Ash Grove, as there are a lot of manufacturing companies within our region. And so it’ll mean employment for a lot of those manufacturers. There’s so many machines now used in the process of creating products and this program speaks specifically to keeping those machines running. We’re excited it goes beyond just one employer, but the possibility of others throughout the region.”
For more information on the program, contact Krumm at bkrumm@neosho.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.