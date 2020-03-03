CONNIE WOODARD
USD 413 public relations
Harold Barnhart has been referred to as compassionate, a gentle giant, a man of faith, a mentor, a father figure and just pretty darn special.
Longtime educator, principal and mentor in Chanute Public Schools, Barnhart touched more than the lives of the students in his building; he also lifted up the teachers and administrators he worked alongside, as well as those he stopped to talk with at Walmart or in the Chanute Public Library.
Barnhart, 77, a retired principal at Hutton and Alcott schools, and principal and teacher at Murray Hill Elementary, died Saturday, Feb. 29.
“He was standing out in front of Hutton every morning, greeting kids when they’d come to school,” retired principal Harry Disbrow recalled. “He was always for kids. He loved kids. Even after he retired, he always was there to greet kids and was a substitute teacher.”
Sandy Roecker, who was a new teacher when Harold hired her at Hutton, said that after he retired, he spent a lot of time mentoring and working with students at the new Chanute Elementary School.
“He purposefully asked for those kids who needed a father or grandfather figure. He worked for those kids who needed that,” Roecker said. “He would go play games with them. He would help them with their homework. He was a big brother or big grandpa. He did that for years and years.”
Former secretary Jeannie Chard said Mr. Barnhart (he will always be Mr. Barnhart to her) was a father figure to the staff and all the children at school.
“It was important to Mr. Barnhart to know every child by their first name,” she said. “I think everybody he knew he impacted their lives. He didn’t have favorites. He loved everyone.”
“He had an amazing memory,” said retired public librarian Susan Willis. “Teachers see a lot of kids. He not only remembered me, he remembered things about me from the sixth grade,” which may have been his first year of teaching at Murray Hill.
“He was just always in my room,” said kindergarten teacher Cheryl Methvin.
“That’s just the kind of principal I got used to. He was always looking at the kids’ nametags. He wanted to learn everyone by name.”
Teacher Judy Moyer remembers his overall kindness.
“Mr. Barnhart could always find the positive, in all people and all situations. He was always kind and compassionate to his staff and all of the students,” she said.
“I remember he came in and sat next to me in the lounge and asked questions about me and how I was doing,” Methvin said. “You could go to him for anything.”
Harold was kind, and would bring snacks for faculty meetings after school.
“I thought he bought cookies by the dozens from IGA,” Roecker said.
He also had a habit.
“His favorite word was ‘excited.’ He was always excited about something,” Roecker said. “Sometimes we would tally how many times he said excited in a meeting.”
Harold let his staff know that they were important and their opinions mattered.
They didn’t always get to do what they wanted, Roecker said, but under his leadership, they tried a lot of new things at Hutton.
“Remember the science sleepovers we had? That was because Mr. Barnhart was okay with it,” Roecker said. “We started the zoo trip to Wichita with Mr. B. One year, he kissed a pig because the kids read so many books. He wore his jammies to school one day. He just got involved in whatever we were doing.
“We would think of it and he would add to it. He always went the extra mile,” she added. “At the end of the year, we did a fishing thing and all the first graders went to Santa Fe Lake and we ran them through stations. He even brought out his boat so the students could see what a bass boat looked like.”
Margaret Bideau is another teacher who is thankful that Barnhart came into her life as her principal at Alcott when she moved to Chanute, her husband’s hometown.
She spoke about him last Thursday and Friday where she was a guest speaker for Christian Women’s Connection in Wichita and Hutchison.
“I had a wonderful, kind principal named Mr. Barnhart. He believed in me, supported me and was continually building me up. He told me nearly every day that I had the heart of a teacher, was doing a wonderful job and was going to impact hundreds of lives. He also gently pointed out that because I had experienced pain and low self-esteem, I would be able to help so many children overcome that in their lives,” she told the women.
Bideau said she realizes now that God was leading and directing her path long before she was paying attention.
“When Harold took me under his wing, I was a 22-year-old first-year teacher who was broken in many ways, had very little confidence and struggled with an extremely low self-image. Mr. Barnhart told me about how Jesus Christ was his best friend,” and gave her a new way of thinking about Him as her Lord and Savior.
“He was strong in faith, that’s for sure,” Disbrow said. “We had an administrator’s Bible Study on Tuesday mornings at Eggberts. We would get together every week with Marvin Johnson and Harold, Jim Catterson, Sam Carraway and Ron Spire. Harold was also involved in the adult Fellowship for Christian Athletes.
“I’m definitely a better person because our paths crossed. He helped me in many ways, growing as an administrator,” Disbrow said. “We leaned on each other for sure.”
That faith spread to those around him, including in the community and at the library.
“I’m not sure there was anyone who walked in the doors that he wasn’t friendly to or knew by the time he left,” Willis said. “He was happy to see everybody.”
“It was an honor and a privilege to work with a man of such great character as Mr. Barnhart,” Chard said “He encouraged me, built me up and believed in me. No one has ever impacted or influenced my life the way Mr. Barnhart did. I am so thankful for the five years I worked with this big man with the biggest heart I have ever known.”
When Roecker became a principal, she said, “I tried to emulate him as an administrator, but he had some pretty big shoes to fill. He was pretty darn special.”
