MATT RESNICK
A 1994 Chanute High alum, Koester has spent the past 21 years in a variety of roles in the school district. The first 10 years were as a teacher at Chanute High Elementary School. He then transitioned to administration, spending time as a principal and in his current role as assistant superintendent for student support.
Due to high turnover, Koester has spent the current school year as interim principal. The district recently announced the hiring of Zack Murry as principal, and Chris Shields as assistant principal/activities director.
“I’m extremely pleased,” Koester said of the hires.
Koester said that while longevity is never a guarantee, he believes that Murry and Shields will be in place for many years to come.
“I feel like we’ve finally put something in place that has a great potential to create longevity in our system,” he said.
Koester said that in the past the district was fortunate to have a number of longstanding administrators. That, however, has not been the case of late. While Koester said that has been partially due to retirements, the high school staff in particular has been hit hard by turnover. Koester noted that after this newest transition is officially complete, it will mark the fifth CHS principal hiring in seven years, as well as the fifth activities director in that same timespan.
“Some things just get lost when you have a great amount of turnover,” Koester said. “We all want consistency, and our teachers want to know what it’s going to be like coming to work every day, and what the rules and expectations are.
“So that’s probably what has me the most excited. Zack coming in as principal is probably a long-term solution. Chris coming in, I think, is a ‘lifer’ here in Chanute.”
Koester said that his role as interim principal provided him with a much deeper insight into how a high school functions.
“The perspective I’ve gained of what truly happens in a high school has been invaluable to me,” he said. “I think it will help me in my (role) as assistant superintendent of student support. I’ve learned just how truly busy it is at the high school. There’s always something going on. It is Grand Central Station with kids, parents and spectators. The important role we play in schools and middle schools to make the high school more successful, I think I can make those connections better now.”
Koester said the overarching goals during his time in the interim role was to strengthen the culture of the high school, create some consistency, and develop the next leader of the building.
“I came into the role in a very good place,” he said. “Most everybody here knew me, and I knew most everybody here. I think there was a trust there from the teachers to me. I didn’t feel like I had to start from ground-zero building relationships, because I had relationships with so many people already. It really was about coming and getting the work started.”
Koester believes the biggest achievement has been the high school’s ability to maintain class and activities in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our greatest accomplishment is that we’ve stayed in school all year long,” he said. “We have really worked to put protocols in place that have allowed us to stay in school.”
Koester said the district has been “very free-flowing” with their COVID-related protocols.
“So as things have changed, we have changed to try to continually make things better for our kids,” he said. “The fact that we have three students who qualified for national debate means that we got to have a debate season. Nobody knew if that was going to happen. And we’ve completed fall and winter sports.”
Koester said he’s not aiming to place the focus on COVID-19, but that the school year has been dominated by it.
“When we look at the things we’ve been able to accomplish by having Senior Night, and having all of those (traditions) that have carried on, they haven’t been normal,” he said. “But that’s what I’m proud of, is that we’ve continued to provide opportunities for kids. In arts, athletics and all kinds of things.”
Koester feels blessed to be working for the district.
“I consider myself extremely lucky that I get to work in a place like Chanute, that has really put students first,” he said.
“And I feel very good about the decisions we’ve made administratively. The people we’re putting into the positions we are, we’re confident they’re going to keep that tradition of ‘Students First.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.