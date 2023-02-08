The Chanute Art Gallery reopened on Jan. 31 with an explosion of color. The fresh paint and deeply cleaned galleries are adorned by 72 paintings created by former Humboldt resident Wes Dewey. Daughter Meredith Dewey was instrumental in bringing together the pieces for exhibit from individual collections, the largest number of which were from B&W Trailer Hitches, Joe and Jane Works, and Jeff and Jill Foster.
Southeast Kansas native Wesley Warner Dewey was a well-known painter of the great outdoors. His love of the outdoors and nature was instilled at an early age, and his passion was reflected in his art. Being an artist most of his life, he began painting professionally in the mid-1990s. He was an award-winning wildlife artist, and entered countless duck stamp competitions. Wes placed 4th in the first Kansas Duck Stamp competition in 1989 and won the competition in 1990.
