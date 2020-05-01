ERIC SPRUILL
The Chanute Chamber of Commerce has had a great response to its gift certificate promotion, which runs through Monday.
Chamber Director Jane Brophy searched for ways to help the community as local businesses and individuals alike suffer through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Chamber wanted to do something that would benefit our members and the community,” she said. “I proposed a sale on Chamber gift certificates and the board unanimously approved the effort. We hope this will help our local merchants during this difficult time.”
Anyone can purchase Chamber Bucks in $5 to $10 denominations. For every $20 spent on Chamber Bucks, an additional $5 gift certificate will be added. So, if one were to purchase $100 of Chamber Bucks, they would receive an additional $25 gift certificate.
The Chamber Bucks can be spent at any business that is a member of the Chanute Chamber of Commerce.
So far, the program has been a big success.
“As of Friday afternoon, $7,520 in Chamber Bucks had been sold with an additional $1,860 provided in free certificates,” Brophy said. “This is nearly $10,000 that can be utilized in our community.”
These certificates can be used as employee recognition gifts, anniversary gifts, customer satisfaction rewards, or birthday and retirement gifts. The best thing about the certificates is they do not expire for five years.
This program has raised more than $1 million since its inception in 2002.
Chamber members choose how the gift certificate can be used at their businesses. The intent of the program is for the money to be spent locally so it goes back to the Chanute economy.
Certificates can be exchanged for gift cards; however, cashing a Chamber gift certificate is not allowed. Giving change from the total amount of the certificate after a sale is acceptable, though, as the merchant will be reimbursed for the face value of the gift certificate. The Chamber office will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on Monday for the final day of sales of Chamber Bucks special promotion.
