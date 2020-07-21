GREG LOWER
Some community functions have partially reopened and some are bringing back restrictions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Chanute Police Department is again modifying its process to respond to non-emergency calls. Emergency calls will receive priority, but the department will suspend fingerprinting and VIN inspections for individuals until further notice.
Police will still do VIN inspections for area businesses.
Police are asking drivers involved in non-injury accidents to exchange information.
Non-emergency calls for service need to call central dispatch at (620) 431-5768 and speak to a dispatcher to pass the information to the CPD shift supervisor, who will determine how to handle the call.
Emergency calls that involve an immediate threat to people or property should be reported to 911, even if the caller is not sure it is an emergency. A dispatcher will assist them.
People can call the Municipal Court Clerk at (620) 431-5244 between 7:30 am and 4:30 pm to check on court cases, pay fines or ask questions. That number also contacts the Chief of Police or a detective. The walk-in lobby at the southwest end of the Memorial Building will remain open to the public, who can use the phone to contact a dispatcher.
The 31st Judicial District has partially reopened, but hearings at the Judicial Center in Chanute are limited to 10 people at a time, including the judge, staff and security.
Only one person with an immediate family member is allowed at a time in a public area in the court buildings and people must wear face masks. A desktop computer that provides public access to court documents has been moved to a conference room in Erie, and dividers were installed by one in Chanute. Abstractors, media and genealogists are being directed to an online site ink.kansas.gov
The Chanute Library is open to patrons with limited hours and only by appointment. From 9:30 am to 10:30 am Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday, the library has a seniors-only hour and it closes each day from 1:15 pm to 2:15 pm (1:15 pm to 3 pm on Saturday) for a deep clean.
The library closes at 6 pm Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and at 5 pm Friday and Saturday. It is closed Wednesday and Sunday. Curbside services are 10 to 11 am Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Patrons can place holds on items through seknfind.org, call the library at (620) 431-3820 or email publiclibrary@chanute.org with requests. Once staff gathers an order, they will contact the patron to schedule an appointment.
Library staff encourages patrons to wear masks and to use the outside book and media drops to return items. Returned items will be quarantined for three days before they can be checked out again, and staff clean high-touch surfaces throughout the day in addition to the mid-day cleaning break.
Checks with Country Place Senior Living, Guest Home Estates and Diversicare residential care facilities show they still do not allow visits to residents because of the coronavirus.
