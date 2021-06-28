Elks move July 3 show downtown
GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners set up options Monday evening for fireworks displays this weekend.
The Elks Lodge received approval to move its celebration activities downtown Saturday, and commissioners approved an offer from a Fredonia pyro-technician to stage a display Friday.
City Manager Todd Newman cautioned that heavy rain last weekend, which prompted the Elks to move, could impact a display at Santa Fe Lake.
Elks Lodge members planned a fireworks display and other activities at the Elks Lake north of Chanute. Monday, Exalted Ruler Clete Hudson received approval to stage activities at the parking lot at Evergreen and 1st Street.
The Saturday event begins with a car show at 7 am that should conclude by noon.
The Elks also plan to have food trucks and live music from 4 pm to 9 pm Saturday, and commissioners approved closing 1st Street next to the new USD 413 school district administration building, and closing Central Avenue between Main and 2nd during the display.
The fireworks will be shot adjacent to the Kansas Communications building. Commissioners also approved a request to provide $2,000 to the Elks display. The Elks staged a fireworks display last year.
Hudson said he contacted members of the American Legion about a joint show. American Legion officials said they would still have their own display, which is scheduled for Sunday, and the commission approved closing Evergreen Avenue north of Maple for the show.
Newman said he received the offer Monday afternoon from Fredonian pyro-technician Allen Miller, and commissioners approved his display, tentatively set for Friday.
“If we can have two shows, that’d be even cooler,” Commissioner Phil Chaney said.
Officials said the city has received criticism over issues with the display held in past years at Santa Fe Lake, and Chaney said he has been called “un-American.”
Newman said the city government does not shoot a display. For the years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private committee organized the display and hired a pyro-technician for an event at Santa Fe Park, with funding partially provided by the Chanute Community Foundation.
The 2020 event had budgeted about $16,000 and provided half of that to a private fireworks company. Several of the organizing committee members have relocated away from Chanute, and the 2020 event was cancelled because of the pandemic. The fireworks company has since dissolved.
“I don’t like us being told that we can’t have a show,” Commissioner Sam Budreau said.
Newman said the city has not been able to contact anyone about the $8,000 already paid. Monday’s approval allows Miller to stage a show of about 20 minutes with the remaining $8,000.
In case of bad weather, the Santa Fe display will be held July 17, and city officials will make a decision later this week.
“We’d be towing them out of Santa Fe,” Newman said. “We can’t even get the mowers out there.”
The Santa Fe show was approved 3-1, with Mayor Jacob LaRue opposed and Commissioner Tim Fairchild absent.
In other business, the commission approved a lease agreement with the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum and Chanute Public Library for the depot building.
The agreement includes changes to a provision that the two agencies each pay $1,000 per month in total rent and utilities. LaRue said he would prefer the rent and utilities be listed separate line items. Other changes deal with acceptance of the premises “as is” and remedies under default.
Officials Monday discussed the fact they expect the heating and air conditioning system will need to be replaced sometime in the future. Newman said that if the library and museum leave, he does not know what else the city could do with the building.
Commissioners approved the appointment Monday evening of Derek Sharp to replace Eddie Rosenberger on the Chanute Recreation Commission board.
They also approved a cereal malt beverage license to The Red Pepper restaurant.
In his report, Newman said officials learned a decrease in the city’s valuation was due to an appraisal appeal by Ash Grove Cement. The company won its appeal, which reduced the city’s total valuation by $3.9 million to $59 million. Finance Director Cory Kepley said he feels the new valuation is correct.
Commissioners approved resolutions to declare properties at 227 S. Kansas, owned by Chanute Storage & Rentals, and 1220 W. Mulberry, owned by Better Exit LLC, in violation of city code. Properties at 905 W. Walnut and 219 N. Malcolm have been abated by the owners.
