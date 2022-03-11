MATT RESNICK
During the regular Board of Education meeting Monday evening, USD 413 tabled a vote to renew an existing Memorandum of Understanding with Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC-SEK).
The district currently utilizes CHC-SEK services in a limited capacity, such as student dental screenings, but is now looking into expanded services.
“We’ve not gone to this great, comprehensive level that we’re recommending now,” said Superintendent Kellen Adams.
Board member Jeff Caldwell requested further discussion on the matter, noting that he wants to gauge the viability of other local health entities for the expanded services. The potential partners include Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Ashley Clinic and Labette Health.
Adams told The Tribune that multiple board members have significant questions and concerns related to the district’s current agreement with CHC-SEK.
“Before they are comfortable being asked to vote on it, they would like to have those questions and concerns answered,” Adams said.
The concerns primarily center on CHC-SEK’s ability to provide expanded services for the district.
“So specifically, as Mr. Caldwell requested, is that he would like for any other providers to have the opportunity to bid on the said services,” Adams said. “And say, ‘Hey, folks, are you interested in also possibly bidding on this or not?’”
The bid for services would include a change regarding the district’s nursing staff.
“The (district’s) full comprehensive nursing services, currently those are our employees,” Adams said. “We are looking at essentially contracting with CHC-SEK, in which those folks would become their employees.”
Adams explained some of the benefits of expanding district services.
“It would insert a registered nurse practitioner,” he said, adding that a federal grant will also allow the district to add two additional employees to its medical staff for a two-year period.
“It’s the ease of convenience and care,” Adams said. “Students (will) no longer have to leave to go see a provider. Literally, if they’re at the elementary school, they will walk down the hallway to be able to see a provider. And that convenience right there, especially for some of our parents, is huge.”
Caldwell agreed.
“I’m glad the administration is looking into (providing) expanded services for our kids and meet some of those critical needs,” he said. “Before, there weren’t good options for the kids. And frankly, that’s why they (CHC-SEK) were here, in the middle school and doing the dental services, and that’s been important to us over the years. But since it’s a bigger-picture thing now, we should reconfirm whether that’s the best model or not — go back and gauge some of the other providers.”
