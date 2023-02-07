MATT RESNICK
With three board members absent, the USD 413 Board of Education breezed through a light agenda at Monday evening’s meeting.
The item that entailed the most discussion was the presentation of the district’s completed 2021-22 fiscal audit by Jarred, Gilmore & Phillips associate Kyle Spielbusch.
After grappling with budget cuts last spring, the district emerged with a clean audit. The report concluded that there were no findings in the areas of internal audit control over financial reporting under government auditing, federal awards, or its financial statement.
“We didn’t have any issues to disclose within this report,” Spielbusch said. “The district complied with all of the various types of requirements and there were no issues to disclose as far as federal grant funding.”
Superintendent Kellen Adams said he was pleased by the lack of findings leading to the exemplary results.
“The proof is in the pudding. We have an extremely clean audit report,” Adams told The Tribune after the meeting. “We have a lot of things to be proud of in the way of protocols, processes and internal procedures.”
Adams was also pleased that the district’s Contingency Reserve Fund has been untouched for four years, with roughly $1.77 million in unencumbered cash.
“We have not had to take one dollar from that rainy day fund,” he said. “I think that is huge.”
The district’s Capital Outlay Fund netted approximately a million dollars from the previous fiscal audit, with its unencumbered cash total increasing from $1.53 million to $2.57 million.
Adams praised board clerk/business agent Tamara Slane as a driving force behind the clean audit.
“I’ve worked with a number of board clerks during my career and she is among the best in the business,” Adams said, also crediting other office staff. “Because of her acumen and thoroughness, the net result is a very clean audit report.”
Adams highlighted a portion of the report denoting responsibilities of management for the financial statement in regard to overall compliance.
“It’s essentially the ability and ease with which management responded to questions and inquiries throughout the process. I can tell you that Tamara was extremely cooperative and responsive,” Adams said. “The report summarizes it well, that there is nothing for us to hide and that we’re extremely easy to audit because of how well organized Tamara has kept us.”
Board member Jeff Caldwell echoed Adams’ sentiments.
“Certainly during my time on the board, the audit has been very good,” he said. “Thank you for carrying on that tradition and for all of your hard work, Tamara.”
With spring of 2022 budget cuts serving as a backdrop, the district was forced into deficit spending of approximately $700,000, syphoned from its two main operational funds — the General Fund and Local Option Budget. A sizable chunk of the deficit spending was due to a net loss of $483,885 in the K-12 At-Risk Fund.
“We had to cut all that in addition to the lost dollars due to lower student enrollment,” Adams said.
The 2021-22 fiscal audit was accepted as presented by a 4-0 margin.
Student recognition
Royster Middle School district and middle level state honor choir students were recognized by the board for their recent feats. (Photo on page 3).
“There were 805 (middle school) students from all over Kansas who auditioned to be a part of the state honor choir. Of all the schools in Kansas, we had the most singers chosen,” said RMS music instructor Lance Burnett.
Burnett added that 160 students were selected to the four sections — soprano, alto, tenor and bass.
“I would like to take credit for that, but these are very talented young men and women,” Burnett said.
Royster students selected to the Kansas Music Educators Association middle level state honor choir for soprano were Rylee Dent, Laney Hillmon, Hayden Kepley, and Anni O’Dell; alto Leah Burnett; tenors Nathan Guernsey and Logan Weilert; and basses Logan Bilby, Thor Bogle, Madan Greve, and Mason Greve. Burnett also spoke glowingly of the RMS sixth through eighth-grade district honor choir selections.
For teacher recognition, RMS physical education instructor Teri Lund was spotlighted for her recent selection as SHAPE America regional PE Teacher of the Year.
Public forum switch
One change on the agenda related to the public forum. Typically held near the beginning of meetings, it was moved to the end during open session. Adams said that after discussing it with the board last week, he felt the change was necessary, citing mid-meeting distractions by some of those who spoke.
“There are a lot of good things happening at the board meetings and folks are only coming for the public forum and then leaving afterward,” Adams said. “They’re not getting to see all the good things that are happening at our meetings.”
With essentially the same group of speakers having repeatedly aired the same grievances over several months, Adams pointed to January’s meeting at the Chanute High School library as Exhibit A, calling it a classic example of what led them to the agenda change.
After public forum speeches at that meeting, several of those who spoke opted to depart the meeting in the middle of CHS Principal Zack Murry’s presentation to the board.
“Zack was delivering a really great presentation and a couple of patrons got up and walked out right in the middle of that,” Adams said. “I would argue that Zack’s presentation was the highlight of the meeting.”
Monday evening’s forum included only three who had registered, with two of the speakers positing hypothetical restroom scenarios involving transgender students and teachers invading female students’ privacy. Another spent the vast majority of his allotted five minutes ruminating over recent articles in The Chanute Tribune, before being cut off by board president Brad LaRue after exceeding his time.
One speaker told the board that risking a lawsuit by altering transgender policy was worth it “even if we lose the school.”
Other agenda items included the approval of the 2023-24 calendar and course catalog. Of note, the district will now receive a full week off for Thanksgiving break.
The board approved the following personnel changes after closed executive session:
Resignations: Kimberly Bradford, counselor; Don Epps, RMS Principal; Zander Thouvenell, entry-level tech
Terminations: Robin Cummings, transportation; Renae See, transportation
Employments: Carra Mason, teacher aide
Transfers: Kathleen Rodriquez, Royster Middle School secretary to Chanute High School athletic director secretary; Crystal Sizemore, technology integration specialist to technology director
Editor’s note: Board members Ross Hendrickson, Matt Godinez and James McKinney were absent Monday night.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.