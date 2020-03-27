Wednesday is Census Day, and residents can respond to this year’s US Census online or by phone.
Starting in mid-March, people began receiving letters that include a unique number to enter online, and also a phone number to respond to the questions in 13 languages. Reminder letters also went out starting in mid-March prompting people to complete the census as soon as possible, before the formal response collection begins in April.
Wednesday is the date designated to determine citizens’ residence for the census. This is the first year the census is available online at https://2020census.gov/
Those who do not want to complete the census by phone or online can still receive a paper questionnaire in mid-April, which will be sent to every household that has not responded by that time. The paper questionnaire will have braille and large print versions will be available online.
In May and up to Aug. 14, more than a half-million census takers will visit all households that have not yet responded. These census takers will include those who can communicate in American Sign Language and other languages.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the date for self-response online, by phone or mail has been pushed back to July 31.
As of Friday, 30.2 percent of people nationally and 34.6 percent of Kansans had responded. In Chanute, 39.7 percent of people and 38.7 percent of the overall county responded.
In addition to determining the Constitutionally-set number of representatives for each state and determining each district’s boundaries every 10 years, the census helps determine how the Federal government distributes more than $675 billion in federal funds for housing vouchers, transportation infrastructure, and education.
Along with jury duty and paying taxes, participating in the census is a civic obligation for residents of the US. The count must be finished and turned over to Congress and the president by Dec. 31.
No personal details are released for 72 years and census takers take a lifetime oath to protect personal information.
Statistically, 95 percent of households receive their census invitation in the mail. Almost 5 percent will receive their invitation when a census taker drops it off. These are often homes with a post office box or areas recently affected by natural disasters. Less than 1 percent of the population, usually in very remote areas, will be counted “in person” by a census taker instead of responding on their own.s
Despite rumors on social media, the census is completely separate from the coronavirus relief and stimulus package. Census answers will not be used to determine eligibility for the coronavirus relief benefits and failure to complete the census will not preclude receiving benefits from the stimulus package.
Additional information is available at (844) 340-2020, at www.KansasCounts.org or at www.2020census.gov
