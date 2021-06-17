STU BUTCHER
The late Al Allison left a legacy in Chanute. Everyone recognized him and his classic green car.
One of his favorite hangouts was The Grain Bin, where an artist with Chanute ties was enamored with Al a couple years ago and put him in a painting.
Monte Toon, who lived in Chanute for part of junior high and high school years in the 1950s before returning to Coffeyville, was in the dining room at the restaurant waiting to be served when Al went to the counter to pay his bill.
“He sauntered up there to pay his ‘breakfast tab,’ the name of the painting,” Toon said. “I was taken by his posture, and he looked so dapper with his snazzy hat. I thought, ‘This guy could probably tell some good stories.’”
Toon snapped a photo on his phone for a reference.
“I look for subject matter that has some interest to me and the viewers,” he said.
The watercolor artist didn’t know Allison other than by reputation.
“I saw the green car out front and put two and two together,” Toon said.
When finished, Toon sent an 11 x 15 quarter sheet print to Chanute. He never heard from Allison, but learned this week he had been ill before his passing at the age of 89.
Al’s cousin, Cheryl (Webb) Reed, saw the drawing at a memorial service held on Sunday, placed by Al’s daughter Sandy.
Sandy had discovered the tube holding the drawing in the back of Al’s car. Surprised at what it might be, it was a very pleasant one. She said she had two regrets. She hadn’t been able to hang the artwork in Al’s care home room and a chance to let Toon know how grateful she was.
Reed was so impressed she contacted Toon online.
“You caught a local celebrity,” Reed told him.
“I now know he received it and that it is in good hands,” Toon said.
The artist, now living at Keystone Lake, Okla. with his wife, Linda, noted that he was a vendor at the first Artist Alley in Chanute.
In 1991, a turning point occurred in Toon’s work. Travels in Canada, New England and the East coast broadened his range of subject matter. By setting goals and directions of purpose, Monte enhanced and elevated his works to new heights resulting in numerous solo shows of merit. He refers to this change as a rededication to his watercolors. His first major solo show was held in 1994.
Toon has some cousins in Chanute, including Doug Toon and Cathy Treloggen.
Some of his works will be part of an exhibit opening next Friday at the Independence Historical Museum. His work can be viewed and purchased on his website: monte-toon.fineartamerica.com
