MATT RESNICK
Chanute High School’s chess team is hoping to duplicate its recent first-place team finish at today’s home meet.
Leading the charge for Chanute at the eight-team Cherryvale meet this past weekend was Darron Jones. The Blue Comet junior medaled with a third-place individual showing, winning five of his six matches on the day. Senior teammate Zander Yoho netted an eighth-place finish.
Jones began playing chess competitively upon joining the Royster Middle School team in seventh grade.
“We’ve had a lot of changes in the program since then,” coach Wendy Jones said.
Competing against his two older brothers, Yoho made his first chess move when he was 4.
“It was just a sibling rivalry at that point,” he said, adding that one of his brothers did not respond well to losing to a 4-year-old and proceeded to smash a glass item.
The duo discussed areas where they’ve made the biggest strides in since joining the program.
“How to not be a sore loser,” Jones said. “Because when I first started playing I got upset when I lost. Now I’ve just realized it’s part of the game — to take it, move on and learn from it.”
“Learning how to look at things more analytically,” Yoho said.
Jones said his favorite chess strategy is the King’s Indian defense.
“I started doing that last year and just haven’t stopped,” Jones said. “It’s basically where you put your King (piece) in the corner and protect it with three different power pieces, and then you have your whole right side to open up for more attacking. It’s worked very well for me.”
Yoho said he tends to play off the moves of his opponent.
“If I’m playing Black, it can vary between four or five different openings,” Yoho said. “And if I’m playing White, it’s three or four. It just depends on how many people I’ve played against, and if they’re on the same team or not.”
Jones he’s looking to hone his late-match skills.
“Near the end of a match, I’ll kind of panic a little bit,” he said. “I’m worried that I’m going to mess up the checkmate, and they’re either going to come back or that it will end in a stalemate. So I need to work on more late-game type of stuff.”
Jones and Yoho said they’ve been pleased with how the fall campaign has unfolded, as the Blue Comets have notched first-place team finishes in two of their three tournaments.
“We just need to play consistently, and try not to be too cocky and get in over our heads,” Jones said of the keys to success for today’s home tournament at Royster Middle School featuring schools such as Parsons, Cherryvale, Fort Scott and Northeast Arma.
“I think the team’s future is pretty bright because we have a lot of freshmen,” Jones said, noting that the Royster Middle School chess squad has been excelling this season and will be competing as well this morning. “I know if we all keep pushing hard and working together, we’re going to end up being a pretty good team for Nationals (next spring),” Yoho said.
Coach Jones said she ups the competitiveness factor by splitting her team into two and having them square off against each other at tournaments.
“When I split them in half, it’s more pressure for them to do well,” she said.
Jones said her team also huddles between matches and discusses ways to improve upon the previous match by analyzing the result sheet.
“They try to see where they could have made a different move,” Jones said, “or they figure out where they had them on the run and could have gone for the kill-shot.”
CHS Cherryvale
Tournament results
Darron Jones, third; Zander Yoho, eighth; Isaiah Arthur, 11th; Christian Hare; 12th; Vann Trester, 13th; Jacob Brinkman, 14th; Bryce Bingham, 15th; Genasis Pedrino, 17th; Jacob Pierce, 20th; Jett Cosby, 21st; Eric Blakesley, 23rd; Miguel Ayuso, 25th; Erik Jones, 26th.
Note: The top four individual scores are used to determine the overall team result.
