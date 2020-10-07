GREG LOWER
Works by area artists are on display in the Neosho Valley Art Eaxhibit this month at the Chanute Art Gallery.
The exhibit, normally held in the spring, was postponed because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but there is higher participation this year than last.
“This is good,” gallery board chair Jean Cross said. “It is a very strong show.”
The show has 95 pieces by 30 artists in six categories. Cross said officials began getting information out in February before the pandemic hit, and with the delay they got more done than usual.
“That gave people more time to work on things,” she said.
The usual reception has been cancelled due to the pandemic and judging will be announced at a later date.
The exhibit follows last month’s display by the Sew n’ Sew Quilt Guild. The Neosho Valley show opened Tuesday and will remain until Oct. 31.
Categories are painting, drawing, other two-dimensional works, photography, ceramics and sculpture for works created within the past three years and not previously exhibited.
Prizes are $100 for first place in each category, second and honorable mention ribbons in each category, and $200 for Best of Show.
Hours at the gallery, 17 N. Lincoln, are 11 am to 3 pm, 431-7807.
