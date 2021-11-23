MATT RESNICK
BUHLER — The Chanute High School debate team conquered its competition at the 11-team Buhler High School Invitational on Saturday. The first-place triumph put the cherry on top of the Blue Comets’ fall semester regular-season slate.
Head coach Chase Reed said his squad has shown steady improvement throughout the semester.
“Overall, they’re developing their styles as speakers and becoming more advanced with their strategy,” Reed said. “And they’re specializing in their roles.”
The Blue Comets claimed the top two Open division spots, with the team of Andrew Woods and Hannah Furrow placing first. Emma Atherton and Britin Hanna finished runner-up, as the teams combined for an 8-0 record. Also for Chanute in the Open division, Nathan Matlock and Carson Cuesta were fifth, while Reon Thompson and Genasis Pedrino earned eighth.
Blue Comet debaters swept the top three spots in the Novice division. The duo of Josiah Bates and Layla Harbin dazzled en route to first place, while O’Neil Smith and Eric Blakesley turned in a second-place showing. Placing third were Mike Stanley and Abel Kennedy, while Carley Jarman and Katelynn Kennedy netted an eighth-place finish.
Reed often tells his club that the price of success is hard work.
“My expectation for the season is that they will get exactly what they deserve, and that’s based on their hard work,” he said. “We have some kids that may not put in a lot of practice and they might not do well. But the kids that are working hard, they’re going to go in and shine.”
Cuesta said the team performed exceptionally well in Buhler.
“We took eight teams and four went undefeated,” he said, “which means we had 16 wins between those four teams.”
Cuesta was delighted that the team had something to show for its efforts, which included a grueling three and a half hour early morning bus ride to Buhler.
“I woke up at 3:30 am and we left by 5:45,” he said. “So it would have been really frustrating if we had come home (empty-handed) and had nothing to brag about.”
While the season has concluded for most of the team, Cuesta and several of his teammates are gearing up for the championship campaign. They plan on remaining sharp by competing in the Lawrence High Debate Invitational Dec. 3-4.
Also on tap is the national qualifier, a regional four-speaker event in McPherson, and the KSHSAA Class 4A Two-Speaker State Championship tourney Jan. 14-15 in Silver Lake. Chanute’s two-speaker state qualifiers are Woods/Furrow, Atherton/Hanna, and Cuesta/Matlock.
“We’re going to be meeting over Christmas break so we don’t get rusty,” Cuesta said. “We’re going to strategize against a new case series, so that way when we go to the 4A State tournament we’ll be successful.
Fall semester recap
The Blue Comets competed in the following tournaments:
• Pittsburg High Invitational, second place; Piper (KC) Tournament, first place; Field Kindley Tournament, third place; Fort Scott Invitational, second place; Derby Invitational, fourth place; Buhler Invitational, first place.
