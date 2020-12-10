GREG LOWER
The Chanute Recreation Commission updated its coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines during a short meeting Wednesday evening.
Director Monica Colborn said the CRC does not plan to change its spectator policy when the center reopens after the holiday break. She said the organization has not had problems up to now and would not follow the Kansas State High School Activities Association guidelines.
KSHSAA limits spectators at high school sports to two parents or guardians for each participant family as spectators at events. Colborn said the guidelines do not allow additional spectators for brothers or sisters on the same team.
CRC limits spectators to the gym capacity of 100, and requires social distancing and facemasks.
Basketball for fifth and sixth grade girls begins after the break.
The Recreation Center will be closed at 6 pm Dec. 18 and will reopen at 8 am Jan. 4. Staff will work Monday through Wednesday during the break.
Colborn said the gymnasium is cleaned every morning and balls are disinfected between groups.
In other business, the Chanute USD 413 board of education confirmed Jon Burchett’s reappointment to the rec commission as the district representative. Betsy Olson was voted in as new chair for 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.