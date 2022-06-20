Reported cases of COVID-19 in Neosho County have sharply increased over the past several weeks, jumping from zero to 50.
While the Neosho County Health Department ceased its reporting of COVID-19 figures locally, NCHD Administrator Teresa Starr confirmed the latest tally on Monday. She believes that cases will continue to rise due to summer travel.
“We are watching it diligently,” Starr said.
Starr indicated that the steep climb in cases is not overly concerning.
“Really, 50 cases is not even a story,” she said. “There’s 16,000 people in this county, and 50 cases is less than half of a percent.”
There are no masking protocols currently in place in Neosho County.
“We will continue contacting (exposed) people like we always have,” Starr said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.