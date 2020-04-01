EDDIE HIBBS
Erie Record
Hold on New York City! Help is on the way.
Erie resident and Registered Nurse Tracy Surber leaves Friday for the city that never sleeps. Her goal? To provide medical assistance and support for eight weeks in the nation’s biggest city, and the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
“I have always wanted to visit New York City,” Surber shared late Tuesday afternoon, rushing to get things ready for her trip. “I never imagined it would be under these circumstances.”
Surber has been a traveling nurse for the past 11 years and has more than 20 years’ experience as an RN. She spent time at Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul, and a short time in Parsons, but really enjoys the aspects of a traveling nurse.
In fact, Surber has made a couple of long-distance assignments as part of American Mobile Healthcare. She currently is employed with Healthtrust Workforce Solutions out of Kansas City, but travels with American Mobile Healthcare.
“Both are amazing companies to work for,” Surber added. “I like to move around.”
No vacation
While a trip to NYC would normally be a nice vacation, this trip will be anything but a holiday. Surber will be joining the vast number of other medical personnel trying to make a difference in the lives of thousands of sick New Yorkers. Surber will be arriving in NYC less than a week after the USNS Comfort, one of two top-of-the-line hospital ships with the U.S. Navy, which arrived in the New York Harbor Monday.
The sister ship, USNS Mercy, arrived in Los Angeles last week to assist medical staff there.
The USNS Comfort has 1,000 hospital beds and a medical staff of 1,200 individuals.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, as of April 1 New York, New Jersey and California have the three most-reported confirmed cases in the U.S., with most of the nation’s cases in New York at 74,427. New Jersey has 18,696, while California reports 8,131. New York also has the most deaths from the virus in the U.S. with 1,550 deaths, followed by Washington (220 deaths), New Jersey (198) and Louisiana (185).
A 10th Kansas death was reported Wednesday morning by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. As of Wednesday KDHE’s update, total positive cases of COVID-19 in Kansas were reported at 482 cases. The number of total negative cases for Kansans was 5,411. The KDHE provides a daily update, including Sundays, and Wednesday added maps and graphs with additional county-by-county information.
Last week, the first case – and so far the only case – of COVID-19 in Neosho County was reported when the test result of an individual returning to the county after international travel was found positive for the virus. A Labette County resident, a 61-year-old man, tested positive this week.
The first U.S. COVID-19 case was confirmed in New York City in a woman who had recently traveled from Iran. New York City is currently the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S. with the city reporting more than 20,000 coronavirus cases and 280 deaths.
No state license needed
Surber said that the state of New York has allowed out-of-state nurses to assist in the pandemic without being licensed by the state.
“You do not have to have a state license in New York right now (to assist),” she said. “You just have to be licensed.”
Surber has been assigned to the New York Presbyterian Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn. While New York City is on lockdown, she will not be able to enjoy its traditional night life. However, if her maps are correct, she will get to see one of America’s most recognizable features.
“(The hospital) is actually not far from the Brooklyn Bridge and the route each day will take me by the Statue of Liberty,” Surber said.
Family and friends were a little concerned when Surber actually discussed the idea of joining the medical support teams in New York.
“At first, they asked, ‘Why?’ or ‘Why do this?’” Surber shared. “They didn’t say I was crazy, but I think at first they thought that. But now, they are all very supportive. My husband (Troy) is a little concerned, of course, but he has always been supportive and very positive.”
Surber has no actual experience with caring for anyone with COVID-19, but has been tracking the news, and understands the challenge in front of her – and the thousands of medical professionals currently in New York City.
She doesn’t see treating the patients in NYC as the most difficult aspect of the next eight weeks.
“I will miss most my family,” Surber said. “While New York City is shut down, I can still see the sites, so when it does open back up I will know where to go, and I know I will be glad to come back to Erie, Kansas, when this is all done. It is God’s country. I will most definitely miss my family, my friends, my home, my dog.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.