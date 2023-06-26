The city of Chanute will celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks show starting at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Santa Fe Park, a city official said Monday.
This event will occur the same day as the 150th anniversary celebration of the founding of Chanute. A downtown block party commemorating the occasion begins at 2 p.m. Saturday. A community photo is planned for 4 p.m. at the 100 block of East Main on Saturday.
With the Fourth of July approaching, the city’s rules indicate people can shoot fireworks off in Chanute between 6 a.m. and midnight Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4.
Fireworks sales by various entities in Chanute begin Saturday, July 1, and end Tuesday, July 4.
On Monday evening, the Chanute City Commission looked at a temporary road closure to hold a July 4th celebration by the American Legion. The decision was not made by press time.
Earlier this year, Chanute city commissioners gave approval for the Saturday fireworks show.
