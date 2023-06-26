The city of Chanute will celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks show starting at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Santa Fe Park, a city official said Monday.

This event will occur the same day as the 150th anniversary celebration of the founding of Chanute. A downtown block party commemorating the occasion begins at 2 p.m. Saturday. A community photo is planned for 4 p.m. at the 100 block of East Main on Saturday.

