GREG LOWER
Chanute hosted its second meet-and-greet with a 2nd Congressional District candidate Wednesday when State Treasurer Jake LaTurner stopped at Cardinal Drug.
LaTurner said it is something rare for a state-wide elected official to run against an incumbent of the same party. LaTurner, a Republican, and Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, a Democrat who visited Chanute Monday, are both seeking the seat now held by Republican Steve Watkins.
LaTurner said he was surprised when Watkins won the primary two years ago and said Watkins was under a felony investigation for voter fraud. He also said De La Isla will receive funding from out of state, and that Democrats try to run as moderates.
He discussed some issues he supports, including firearm carry, welfare reform and term limits. LaTurner said he supports a bill by Ted Cruz for a Constitutional amendment on term limits, and said people who go to Washington, DC, tend to lose track of their constituents.
He said he has been told Washington is broken, but not for politicians.
“It works perfectly for them,” LaTurner said, adding that 70 to 80 percent of the public support term limits.
“You’ve got to find a way to get people to vote against their self-interest,” he said.
When asked about the Green New Deal, he gave a thumbs-down sign.
“It’s a bad deal,” LaTurner said. “We have these ideas that are terrifying to me.”
He said “AOC,” referring to New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, fantasizes that they have a normal point of view, but he said they need to be “educated.”
“I believe what our founders believe and what you believe,” LaTurner said. “Our rights come from God.”
When a child in attendance asked what “socialism” was, he defined it as when government does not respect people.
LaTurner also said Pharmacy Benefit Managers are not doing what they were intended to do.
LaTurner is married to former Chanute resident Suzanne VanGotten and they have four children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.