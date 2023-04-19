The Chanute Tribune earned 11 awards in the Kansas Press Association’s 2023 Awards of Excellence released Monday.
The Tribune staff earned two first-place awards, five second-place awards, and four third-place awards, accentuated by a second-place editorial award for News and Writing Excellence.
Entries submitted to the contest spanned from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022. The Tribune competes in Division V, which has a circulation of 2,201-3,500.
First place awards:
— Matt Resnick, Government/Political story on the suspension of the Neosho County Attorney Office’s credit cards by the Neosho County Commission.
— Matt Resnick, Education story regarding USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams’ town hall presentations outlining imminent budget cuts for the district.
Second place awards:
— Matt Resnick, News story, “Sheriff forwards criminal complaint against County Attorney to KBI.”
— Matt Resnick, Investigative story, “OUT ON BAIL: Limited options to keep habitual drug offenders off the streets.”
— Matt Resnick, Government/Political story, “Road and Bridge director alleges harassment by county commissioner.”
— Greg Lower, Spot News, “US-169 Rollover.”
— News and Writing Excellence, The Chanute Tribune
Third place awards:
— Matt Resnick, Investigative story, “The unfolding plight of Playmakers Bar and Grill.”
— Stu Butcher, Sports Feature story, “Allen chalks up another Final Four.”
— Stu Butcher, Seniors story, “Soupline figurehead ends 40 years of service.”
— Huntyr Schwegman, Sports pages, for design layout.
