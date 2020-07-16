GREG LOWER
A total of $572,000 is available to businesses in Neosho and 11 other counties in southeast Kansas for low-interest loans to assist during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission is one of three Kansas agencies that will disburse a total of $3 million in funding from the US Department of Commerce for a revolving loan program. SEK RPC will receive $572,000, which will be loaned to businesses in the 12 counties it covers, including Neosho County.
The funds to SEK RPC will be a Recovery Assistance grant from the DOC’s Economic Development Administration under the CARES Act.
SEK RPC Director Matt Godinez said the loans will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. He said businesses can call now, but starting the application process will take some time. He hopes the first loans will go out in August.
The loans will be made at 0 to 2 percent interest for a period of 10 years. Godinez said a business will have to submit a plan for approval.
There is no requirement to allocate specific amounts per county or to specific sizes of businesses. Godinez said they plan to follow guidelines of one job for each $35,000 loaned and a limit of $250,000 per business.
Although a business could receive up to $250,000, Godinez said they will try to help as many as they can.
SEK RPC also includes Allen, Anderson, Bourbon, Cherokee, Coffey, Crawford, Labette, Linn, Montgomery, Wilson and Woodson counties.
South Central Kansas Economic Development District, Inc., in Wichita will receive $1.9 million and Northwest Kansas Planning and Development Commission in Hill City will receive $550,000.
Ideally, when the coronavirus pandemic is over and the economy has recovered, the revolving loan fund will remain.
“It’s a continuing economic development tool,” Godinez said.
Non-profit entities are not eligible and the loans are for businesses only.
The EDA revolving-loan program differs from the Chanute RLF program, which was funded by Community Development Block Grants from Housing and Urban Development. That program had an interest rate of 5 to 6 percent, which was New York Prime plus 1 percentage point.
It also differs from other COVID-relief programs that provided forgivable loans. These loans will not be forgivable.
Local banks and lenders provided forgivable loans through the Payroll Protection Program, and the Chanute Regional Development Authority administered the Hospitality Industry Relief Emergency loan program to assist restaurants and hotels. Godinez said they have not received information about how much of those loans will be forgiven.
Neosho County and the city of Chanute each received $132,000 in CARES Act funds to assist businesses, and the county received $37,000 to assist food programs. The county is also seeking Strengthening People And Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) funds for its departments impacted by the pandemic.
