GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners want to increase representation on the Chanute Land Bank board by appointing three out of five members instead of the current one of three.
The proposal came during discussion about the land bank during Monday evening’s meeting where Commissioner Tim Fairchild raised his concerns.
“It seemed like there should be more representation,” he said.
Currently, the land bank board is made up of one member from the planning commission, the president of the Chanute Regional Development Authority, and one city commissioner, with Fairchild serving.
He said he is bothered by the fact that two members make a quorum and can decide on property acquisition.
“I just get a little concerned that it signs the city up,” Commissioner Phil Chaney said.
They discussed having two commissioners and adding another land bank board member. Commissioner Kevin Berthot proposed that the city appoint three members, although they would not necessarily be commissioners.
City Counselor David Brake said having three city commissioners on the land bank board might work, but he would not advocate it. Since the land bank board is a public entity that gives prior notice of meetings, three of the five commissioners (a quorum) could attend, Fairchild said.
Having a five-member land bank board could allow two members to talk together without violating Kansas Open Meeting Act rules, Brake said.
He also suggested the remaining two members be appointed by the CRDA.
Because the land bank board membership is set by ordinance, Brake will prepare an amendment for the next commission meeting.
CRDA Director Matt Godinez gave an update on the status of the 1899 Masonic Lodge building, which is progressing through the funding application process, and answered questions about the CRDA’s role as owner.
To qualify for tax credits, the project needs to be attached to a non-profit agency, Godinez said. The CRDA is a partner and local owner.
Past property taxes on the building will be forgiven, but Godinez hopes to eventually get the property back on the tax roll. He pointed to the situation with the two buildings CRDA owns on west main. The CRDA office is at 1 W. Main, but the adjacent 3 W. Main is taxed as the Outsiders restaurant.
The building’s use determines whether it is taxable, Brake said.
Other business
The commission approved a request to allow two-way traffic on Pine Street between Grant and Forest Avenues. The commission repealed a 2001 ordinance that made the street one-way at a time when the building was Alcott Elementary School.
Commissioners approved the temporary blocking of Highland Avenue from Main Street north to 11 N. Highland for a community Church Day Out from 8 am to 3 pm April 24. First Baptist Church is organizing the event. Closing the south portion of the street will allow access to a parking lot to the north for downtown restaurant customers.
Commissioners approved resolutions to find properties at 401 N. Highland, owned by Brenda Greve; 725 S. Grant, owned by Nicholas L. and Tia D.
Barriger; 210 W. Main, owned by Todd Brandon; 608 N. Forest, owned by DSV SPV1 LLC; 811 N. Garfield, owned by Thomas and Ruth Sprague; 1111 S.
Forest, owned by Stephen G. and Alicia Fickel; 112 S. Western, owned by Aaron and Allison Hollenbeck; and 623 S. Malcolm, owned by Chanute Storage & Rentals, in violation of city code.
In his report, City Manager Todd Newman set out budget workshop dates for May 16 to meet with outside agencies, June 6 and 20, July 18 and Aug. 1.
Later during commissioner comments, Chaney said he would like to have more discussion about tourism, which Newman said could come during the May 16 workshop.
Also during Newman’s report, he answered questions from Chaney about placement of restrooms at the Santa Fe Park four-diamond ball complex.
Winter weather has delayed work on the ballfield renovation. Although the restrooms were discussed for the center of the four fields, Newman said it was not planned and the restrooms will be on the south side of the four-plex to allow access to utilities and for emergency vehicles. The concession stand will be in the center and Newman said they looked at ballfields in Paola, Gardner and other cities.
In his commentary, Berthot raised concerns about cybersecurity for city utilities. If needed, the city has the ability for more than 20 years to isolate itself from the electrical grid, both Newman and Brake said, but it could also be discussed at budget time.
Fairchild, who serves on the Santa Fe depot management committee, questioned why the city owns it. He said it seems like the city should by now have a more conventional lease agreement with the tenants, the Chanute Public Library and the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum.
Commissioner Sam Budreau raised concerns about the Main Street railroad crossing, the need for animal control as warmer weather leads to gardening, and about the situation in the Ukraine.
