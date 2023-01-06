ERIE — Neosho County personnel should think twice before using the courthouse elevator.
The issue of a trapped employee has been discussed at the past two county commission meetings, with citizen Shirley Estrada blaming Neosho county commissioners for an array of alleged missteps.
Speaking during the public forum of the Jan. 3 meeting, Estrada cast blame on commissioners for inaction on maintenance issues, saying that it directly led to the elevator mishap.
The incident took place in early December, the employee trapped in the elevator in the courthouse basement for an hour, without cell service. It took cries for help and the elevator buzzer for the employee to finally be noticed, as the basement is rarely frequented. County Maintenance Director David Burnett ultimately pried open the elevator doors.
While it was last serviced in 2011, the 1970s-era elevator has not received an official inspection in recent memory – if ever – according to Commissioner Nic Galemore.
“It has not been required by the state,” he said.
That will soon change, as the state is now requiring all elevators to be inspection-certified.
“It will have a plate that shows it was inspected and then it’s good to go,” Burnett said. “Up until now, Kansas hasn’t had that.”
Shortly after the incident took place, Burnett appeared on the Dec. 20 county commission agenda. During his department-head report, Burnett stated that replacement of the courthouse’s lone elevator would cost up to $100,000.
Burnett noted that the county abandoned its previous service contract as a cost-cutting measure.
“Until we decide what we’re going to do, I would like to go ahead and see if we can get a yearly service contract on the elevator,” he said.
Burnett detailed the incident.
“The doors would not open. She was on the bottom floor and nobody was down there,” he said. “She was ringing the bell and pounding on the door, and someone from district court heard it.”
The experience was traumatizing for the employee, Burnett said.
“She was down there for about 45 minutes before we found her, and it took about 15 to 20 minutes to get her out,” he said.
Burnett said he was advised by a company in Wichita that the incident likely related to a power failure.
“(They) thinks it’s just getting old and parts for it are obsolete,” Burnett said, noting that the elevator has since been reprogrammed and is operational. “The (elevator) lost its parameters. It didn’t know where it was, so it wasn’t opening the door.”
Since its repair, Burnett noted that he’s been the only person brave enough to use it.
“There’s just no telling when it may happen again,” he said.
Galemore asked Burnett about alternative options other than elevators. Burnett replied that the basement is used as a storm shelter, has a meeting room, and is also used by the Neosho County Health Department for public events.
“We’re going to have to keep the elevator going, one way or the other,” Burnett said.
Present by speakerphone, Commissioner Paul Westhoff indicated that an elevator may not be necessary for the courthouse. Westhoff, however, never addressed the handicap aspect of elevator-usage.
“We used to have quite a few offices down there, but we don’t anymore. So we have to look at how efficient this will be,” he said. “The cost for an elevator and the necessity, if we really need it or not.”
County Clerk Heather Elsworth countered that the storm shelter alone makes the elevator a necessity.
“We do get quite a few people in here that do use that,” she said.
Burnett disagreed, concluding that a direct hit from a tornado would put the elevator out of commission.
“If a tornado comes through, you’re not coming back up on that elevator,” he said to laughter from commissioners, who then spent several minutes debating whether the courthouse was the lone public storm shelter in Erie.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen said that they should consult the city of Erie for advice on its service agreement.
“We don’t really have to do anything until it breaks down again, or breaks down for good,” she said.
Burnett also apprised commissioners that a new boiler had sprung a leak, and will cost around $2,500 to replace.
“The parts are warrantied, but we may be on the hook for some labor,” he said.
Estrada takes aim
The elevator fiasco drew the ire of Estrada.
“I found it disturbing that there has been no elevator maintenance for the past 12 years – yet another aspect of the courthouse that has fallen victim in the name of cost-saving measures,” she said. “Therefore, (it) came as no surprise that the elevator failed, trapping an employee inside for a harrowing 45 minutes.”
Estrada said that the elevator is not equipped with a 2-way means of emergency of communication.
Estrada also took credit for the recently closed out SPARKS/CARE Fund account, which had been sitting idle with a cash balance.
“I would like to thank the commission for heeding my comments concerning the 30 or so idle-dormant cash funds identified in newspaper publication of the quarterly Treasurer’s report last August,” Estrada said. “My concern is that it took four months to resolve one fund. At this rate, it could take nearly 10 years to resolve the remaining 29.”
Estrada suggested that the Treasurer’s office should prioritize timely publication of its quarterly statements moving forward.
Estrada also took partial credit for the commission’s selection of Newton-based Jantz Law Firm to take the lead on its pursuit of litigation against windfarm developer Apex Clean Energy.
“I would also like to thank the commission for heeding my comments concerning the hiring of a third party to address the road and structure damages left by Apex during construction of the windfarm,” she said. “I realize the commission gave very little credence to my concerns, so the thanks really goes to the new county counselor (Bret Heim).”
Estrada also claimed that commissioners are abusing their executive session powers.
“My final concerns today are the sheer volume of executive sessions held by this commission, especially under the umbrella of non-elected personnel,” Estrada explained. “While the volume increases, the odds of misuse also increase.”
Estrada also critiqued an executive session requested by County Treasurer Sydney Ball at the Dec. 20 meeting. Ball advised commissioners to close the courthouse Dec. 22 due to an impending snowstorm. The courthouse was already set to be closed that Friday for the holiday weekend for all non-emergency personnel.
“General concerns affecting all employees – which I believe this issue was due to the subsequent motion — would not be allowed and should have been discussed during open meeting,” Estrada said. “In addition, the inclusion of ‘with holiday pay on Friday’ to that motion raises a request for clarification as to who was (or) wasn’t paid what on that Thursday and Friday prior to Christmas. Furthermore, why was the Treasurer requesting an executive session rather than HR?”
Commissioners had no comment on Estrada’s lines of inquiry.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.