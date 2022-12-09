GREG LOWER
A project that connects student athletes to the Chanute community is snowballing since it started more than two decades ago.
The idea is a legacy of retired former Chanute High School basketball coach Jeff Williams and has been tossed around from coaches to players over the years.
In an era of texting and email, Chanute Elementary School students are pen pals with high school and Neosho County Community College basketball players.
Fifth grade students of Madison Mitchell are the latest class to join in, and students attended an NCCC men’s basketball game.
Mitchell started the project in October and students are paired with individual athletes. The kids write letters every two weeks and the players write back the following week.
The team visited the class to meet their pen pals face-to-face at the beginning, and Mitchell wants to see them get together before Christmas.
“Just kind of building a relationship with them,” Mitchell said.
As old-fashioned as it seems, her students handwrite their letters and the players provide hard-copy responses.
Mitchell got the idea from her colleague, fourth-grade teacher Rose Fox, whose classes have written to NCCC women’s basketball team members for the past five to seven years.
The idea came from her son, Mrs. Fox said, CHS girls basketball coach Dustin Fox, whose team writes to his wife’s second-grade students.
Coach Fox said he was a pen pal with an elementary student when he played for Williams. Fox graduated from CHS in 2001, and started the pen pal program for his teams when he came to coach at Chanute in 2008. When Fox’s wife, Kelsey, started teaching second grade at CES, her students also began writing.
One of Kelsey Fox’s second-grade students, Rilee Smith, is a sophomore this year on the Blue Comets and now writes from the other side of the mailbox.
The students had never met athletes before or been on the college campus. International team members are from Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Africa, and the youngsters wanted to know about how they live, their foods and sports.
“They’re pretty excited about it,” Mitchell said. “My kids were really curious and inquisitive.”
About half of her students attended NCCC’s game against the North Arkansas College Pioneers, although some had schedule conflicts. Five parents also attended.
The fifth graders got to be in the lineup tunnel, stand with the cheerleaders and receive autographed posters from the players.
“It was pretty cool,” Mitchell said.
Although the Panthers lost by six points, the kids stayed for the whole game.
“They had never been exposed to that before,” Mitchell said.
She plans to continue through the college’s spring semester and to attend another game after the first of the year.
Mitchell is impressed with the character of the players. She has a diverse class, she said, with some special needs students.
“I’ve just really been blown away,” she said.
“My younger students really take to heart what the older student says to them,” Rose Fox said.
Her class attended an NCCC game before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and she plans to attend again in January or February. The previous time, a majority of students attended, sat in the student section and were introduced at halftime.
The fourth graders write monthly, and get together with the players in October, December, January and February to make crafts or gingerbread houses.
Rose Fox said her son began with the high school girls to connect them to the younger students and become role models.
NCCC sophomore guard Derrick Wiley, from East Durham, NC, said his pen pal Emily is amazing.
“I can see my childhood through their lives,” Wiley said. “Makes me grateful to be put in the situation I’m in now.”
The elementary students sometimes see their pen pals in stores around Chanute. Fifth-grader Aaliyah Lowry goes to the campus for tutoring and said she gets to hang out.
Maddox Vogel said he just likes overall to find out about everything, and it is a way to be more social.
“It’s kind of like out of our comfort range,” Elizabeth Enos said.
“You might have a lot in common,” Kenly Zubeck said, noting that she also plays basketball. “Our jersey numbers are pretty close.”
Mitchell collects the kids’ letters and takes them to the college, and the coach brings the responses back to her.
Tenlee James said her pen pal has a special way to send his reply.
“He folds them in a paper airplane,” she said.
