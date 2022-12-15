NRP

Neosho County Appraiser Tohnjua Stipp addresses the Neosho County Commission during its Nov. 29 meeting.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

ERIE — While other involved entities have signed on the dotted line, the Neosho County Commission again opted to table a vote to approve its Neighborhood Revitalization Program interlocal agreement.  

The other taxing entities involved are the city of Chanute, USD 413 and Neosho County Community College.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments