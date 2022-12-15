ERIE — While other involved entities have signed on the dotted line, the Neosho County Commission again opted to table a vote to approve its Neighborhood Revitalization Program interlocal agreement.
The other taxing entities involved are the city of Chanute, USD 413 and Neosho County Community College.
The program is intended to promote revitalization within Neosho County through the rehabilitation, conservation or redevelopment of a defined area. The program rebates a portion of property taxes to owners who complete certain improvements or renovations of their property.
The primary sticking point pertains to wording in the county’s contract that is not in concert with the other three entities.
“If you miss the deadline for your tax payment, it’s an automatic removal from the program,” said Commissioner Nic Galemore.
The county is the only entity that has the tax-delinquency clause. The others allow approved applicants to reapply in that scenario.
“That wording was in the original plan that we established in 2015,” Galemore said. “The other three have it so that they can make (partial) payment, or not pay their first (or) second half.”
The interlocal agreement is renewed every two years, with a Jan. 1 deadline looming.
“We’re all trying to get on the same page before the due date,” Galemore said. “If the other entities allow them to stay in their program and make partial payment, then we have to match how those taxes are delineated. It makes it more difficult to track that.”
Questions arose during the most recent USD 413 and NCCC board meetings as to whether the county had approved its interlocal agreement. Despite the uncertainty, both boards rubber-stamped their agreements.
County Counselor Brett Heim provided commissioners with an update at the Dec. 6 meeting, noting that the mismatched wording creates an unfair playing field.
“The city, school (district) and community college have allowed people to reapply if they remedy their situation, which creates a bit of a disparity with how the rural citizens are treated,” he said.
Heim suggested that the county should have final say on the stipulation.
“One thing we were hoping to see in the interlocal agreement was that the county would manage the program, and if the county disqualified you, that was it. But I’m not seeing that in the proposal we got today,” Heim said, referring to the city of Chanute.
Heim said he’s identified a way to address the issue.
“That would entail having a meeting every August to see who is in compliance and who is not,” he said. “We need to clarify that if the county is in charge, then it needs to make that determination on eligibility.
“If (someone) fails to comply with the program and the county says ‘you’re out,’ I think that all the entities involved need to honor that. We need to have a consistent practice and policy for everyone.”
Heim said that he had received the city commission’s proposal just minutes prior to the Dec. 6 meeting, and was quickly sent multiple follow-up emails from the city’s counsel regarding the interlocal agreement.
“I’ll follow up with them tonight,” Heim said, adding that he plans to present a finalized proposal to county commissioners in time for the Dec. 20 meeting. “That’s cutting it a little bit close. But as long as it’s up to Topeka by (December) 31st, we’ll be fine.”
Galemore said that he recently discussed the tax-delinquency wording with Chanute City Manager Todd Newman.
“I told him that after our (Nov. 29) meeting, there were wording issues that we needed clarified, because we don’t allow delinquency on the property tax part of it,” he said. “It should be addressed, I hope.”
County Appraiser Tohnjua Stipp is a proponent of the hardline policy.
“In looking at other counties, that’s pretty much how it’s going to be across the board,” Stipp told commissioners. “Once you’re delinquent, it’s simply ‘you’re out.’ It’s not that you’re out for that year, you’re just out.”
Stipp noted she did not see any other path forward.
“I don’t know how it can be handled any other way,” she said. “Because if the county doesn’t allow it and the city does, then they would have two separate plans. They would start out in the (county’s) plan and then have to move to the other one if they’re delinquent.”
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen had other thoughts.
“Or we just wind up doing what the city wants,” she said.
Under such a scenario, an approved NRP applicant would be allowed to remain in the city’s program, but would not receive a tax abatement from the county, Galemore said, again noting that it would be borderline impossible to track that type of taxation movement.
Heim implied that the county needed to flex its muscle.
“We can do something to clean up the language, just to show who ultimately has the authority. That’s just as simple as adding one sentence,” he said.
Klaassen added that the county should make it a priority.
Heim said that since the other parties are engaged, he did not envision that the revised wording would be an issue. Galemore noted the importance of the wording, calling it “the teeth of the program.”
After being approved at Thursday’s Board of Trustees meeting, NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody shared his perspective on the agreement. The school is involved because it assesses a mill levy.
“We enter into it and let the county run it. That’s what the agreement is — ‘will you please run it for us,’” Inbody told The Tribune.
Inbody added that the tax-delinquency wording is a moot point from the college’s standpoint.
“We don’t have an opinion on that — it was there,” he said. “It’s always been the county and the city’s plan, and for 10 years, we’ve said that sounds great to us.”
Inbody elaborated on the financial ramifications of the agreement, saying that it ultimately encourages more investment among businesses and individual homeowners.
“The reason why we’re involved, or any other taxing entities, is that we’re agreeing to take less money,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re saying we want businesses coming, homeowners to be able to fix up their houses and pay less taxes, and we like that idea so much that we’re willing to accept less money.
“Each one in the group forgoes the money if it means economic development. It’s great to have more investment in the community.”
Inbody is hopeful that the agreement will pay future dividends for NCCC.
“The college has to think in terms of decades. It may not happen during my time, but I can set things up so it gets better for the next president and the school,” he said. “The same thing is true for the neighborhood revitalization. You may not plant a tree for yourself; you plant it for the next generation.”
Stipp has previously voiced concern to commissioners on multiple occasions over aspects of the program, strongly advocating that guidelines should be adhered to with little to no wiggle room allowed.
Since April, several applicants have thrown themselves to the mercy of the commission. While Stipp has objected, commissioners have disregarded her recommendation and approved extension requests for multiple individuals in the program.
Application approved
During a department-head update at the Dec. 6 meeting, Stipp informed commissioners that Erie resident Tim Lock is in the process of building a new home and was seeking approval to do so under the Neighborhood Revitalization Program. The home will be located at 17325 130th Road and has an estimated price tag of $260,000. Commissioners unanimously approved Lock’s application.
