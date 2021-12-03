MATT RESNICK
With a slate of upcoming winter concerts and sports activities, USD 413 officials have issued a clarification on the district’s COVID-19 masking protocols.
USD 413 has been operating under its “Yellow” protocol for several weeks, which previously stipulated that masks are required in settings where social distancing is unable to be maintained. It further states that masks are required for visitors and spectators attending indoor events.
Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester told The Tribune Friday that masks are not required, but rather “highly recommended” for spectators attending indoor events outside of regular district operating hours.
“Masks are not required outside of the school day for spectators,” Koester said, but noted that under the current protocol, masks are required for visitors entering district premises during regular school hours. “If we are in ‘Red’ (protocol) at any point in time, masks are required (for everyone).”
Royster Middle School held its winter concert Tuesday night at Memorial Auditorium, and approximately 70 to 80 percent of the non-student audience were not wearing masks. Koester indicated the district will look to enforce masking protocols as best they can.
“We will do our best to monitor and enforce the wearing of masks (when necessary),” he said.
The district is currently at 26 active cases, with 91 individuals in close-contact quarantine. For the year, the district has recorded 265 confirmed cases, to go along with 958 close contacts.
